Just horsing around

FOR Sally Clayton from the age of two she knew she needed to be around horses.

Sally rescues and rehabilitates ponies and horses.

She takes some of the ponies to the Eumundi markets offering pony rides.

You can catch her and three ponies at the Noosa Australia Day Festival.

Where kids will be able to have rides.

Sally has been training horses for more than 20 years and has rehabilitated over 100 horses that were suffering from starvation or poor handling.

She loves to bring joy and understanding to people with her passion for horses and teaching.

Her journey began working with wild horses 16 years ago.

"Most of the horses I get are unhanded and that's why they are the way they are," Sally said.

"Some people don't have experience or the time.

I pretty much spend all day every day looking after them.

"I get up at 5am and start feeding them and I finish the last feed between 6.30 and 7pm.

"I teach people how to communicate with horses whilst they are learning how to ride."

Sally has a passion for classical dressage and travels to Spain as often as she can to learn from these incredible horseman and the amazing horses they ride.

She also teaches people how to ride.

For more information about Sally and her horses visit https://www.facebook.com /Sally-Clayton-positive- horsemanship-86008300067 3937/. For more information about the Noosa Australia Day Festival visit their event Facebook page and for all the latest information.