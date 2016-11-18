Just what did happen to Noosa's TAFE?

YOU might remember that two and half years ago the Noosa Tewantin TAFE was shut.

It still is.

It sits abandoned unused and mostly unmaintained.

Rewind to 2004, it was a vibrant TAFE with 704 students.

A scene very far from the broken windows, defaced art exhibits and rusting water tanks that now occupy the space.

In June 2014, the college was closed after a TAFE Queensland review, held under the Newman Government.

At this time there were 265 students, 40 of which were high school students who studied externally.

Since its closure, an offer by former Playford-led Noosa Council to negotiate a TAFE purchase and retain its educational focus has been echoed by Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington, including instituting an option to rent on a temporary basis until a permanent decision is made.

In 2014, the Palaszczuk Government introduced the Qld Training Asset management Repeat Bill.

In 2015, the State Government undertakes the Ten Year Strategic Training Asset Management Plan for Queensland. The future of the TAFE will be decided in this plan.

And now in 2016, nothing has changed.