KFC opens its doors at Noosaville servo

JUST OPENED: Holly Atkinson (left) with restaurant manager Jodi Alabaster, Lauren Watts, Bonny Ahuja shift supervisor and Danni Haynes are excited that the new KFC in Noosa is now open.

FOR those who like their finger lickin' fast food, that tasty day has arrived as the latest model KFC opens its doors in Noosaville, creating more than 60 new jobs locally.

Before this the Noosa Junction had the exclusive local outlet, but Collins Foods Limited is will expand its KFC franchise at the new Eumundi Rd, Noosaville service station and commercial precinct.

Restaurant general manager for KFC Noosaville Jodi Alabaster said the restaurant will provide a high level of service.

She invited residents along today to check out the modern dining facilities and contemporary furnishings, created by a Queensland- based interior designer.

"It is a brand new restaurant with a brand new team all eager to offer great service to our local community,” she said.

"The new restaurant features are all designed to enhance the customer experience,” Collins CEO Graham Maxwell said.

The front counter includes digital menu board technology and the latest streamlined method of service to simplify the ordering process.

It will be the first KFC in the Noosa area to offer guests a drive-thru ordering option.

Ms Alabaster said as an alternate ordering option, the restaurant's drive-thru features an "order, pay, pick-up” system to enhance speed and efficiency for customers.

The new restaurant is part of Collins Foods' long-term expansion and upgrade program which includes a number of new and remodelled KFC restaurants.