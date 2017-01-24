Laces tied and lunches packed for Noosa students

Hamish Sutherland, 6, and Tom Moulds, 11, will be starting school at Tewantin State School this year.

THOUSANDS of Noosa students will be sharpening their pencils and their brains today after a long holiday break.

Tewantin State School Year 6 student Tom Moulds thinks the new year will be a breeze compared to his last year of studies.

"I've been in Japan for a year with my family,” Tom said.

"It'll be good not having to speak Japanese all the time.

"I'm very happy to be back.”

And his old school is excited to welcome him and about 600 other students back to a new school year.

Principal Corrie Connors said the students and staff have a lot to look forward to in 2017.

"We have the annual spring fair, fun run, Mother's and Father's Day stalls, athletics carnival, surf skills, and under 8s day,” Ms Connors said.

"We have a great swimming pool with lessons in term one and term four.

"There's always something happening.”

Thanks to a number of improvements made while students were away, Ms Connors said the school is in great shape.

"We've had a lot of new infrastructure put up in the holidays,” she said.

"There's a new kitchen in after school care centre, there's a new shade cloth for the preps and a patio to keep the preppies cool.

"A lot of buildings have new carpet and have been painted.”

New additions to the classrooms include the 75 prep students who started their first day of school yesterday.

Ms Connors said the students and teachers will be part of a positive and supportive environment.

"We have strong cohesive experienced staff, who are motivated and passionate to encourage and engage learners,” Ms Connors said.

"We have a strong connection with the community.

"We combine traditional community values while looking to the future.”

As for Year 1 student Hamish Sutherland, returning to school won't be quite as hard with his mum, teacher Akeisha Collins, there to keen an eye on him.

"My favourite teacher is mummy,” Hamish said.