22°
News

Lack of funding ties up collection program

21st Sep 2016 10:00 AM
TANGLED: An injured bird.
TANGLED: An injured bird. NICA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE only program collecting discarded fishing line from around Noosa's waterways may end due to a lack of funding.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association's (NICA) Tony Haslam said the program, which employs an environmental scientist on a part-time basis, did not secure council funding this year.

Earlier this month a brush turkey found crippled by fishing line in Noosa Woods died as a result of its wounds, highlighting the impact the discarded rubbish was having on wildlife.

Mr Haslam said it was not uncommon to find birds entwined in fishing lines. Noosa Council Community Services director, Alan 'Fox' Rogers, said Noosa Council staff were continuing to have discussions with NICA.

"NICA did not specifically apply for a project grant for the fishing line project in the first round of council's 2016 Community Project Grants,” Mr Rogers said.

"NICA did however include the project in their expression of interest for Community Alliance funding for which they received $15,500 for operational items.”

Noosa News

Topics:  noosa river, noosa shire council

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lack of funding ties up collection program

Lack of funding ties up collection program

Earlier this month a brush turkey found crippled by fishing line in Noosa Woods died as a result of its wounds, highlighting the impact the discarded rubbish.

Eumundi makes ivory stand

FOUL TRADE: A firefighter controls the flames as 15 tons of elephant tusks are set on fire during an anti-poaching ceremony at Nairobi National Park.

Eumundi ivory trade protest

Councillor fired up for fish bans

CAUGHT UP: This turle is battling under the weight of netted mullet.

Noosa Council stand on fishing

TV show drives home allure

Queensland Weekender's Liz Cantor, show producer Eloise Clare and camera man Jed Smith during the Cooran shoot at The Dales.

Noosa hinterland set to shine on TV

Local Partners

Lack of funding ties up collection program

Earlier this month a brush turkey found crippled by fishing line in Noosa Woods died as a result of its wounds, highlighting the impact the discarded rubbish.

Frances' art earns exhibition

CREATIVE SKILL: Teacher Terri-Anne Harris is proud of student Frances Anschutz for her art works that will be on show at Cooroy Butter Factory.

Cooroy Butter Factory will display artworks from a local student

Eumundi makes ivory stand

FOUL TRADE: A firefighter controls the flames as 15 tons of elephant tusks are set on fire during an anti-poaching ceremony at Nairobi National Park.

Eumundi ivory trade protest

Councillor fired up for fish bans

CAUGHT UP: This turle is battling under the weight of netted mullet.

Noosa Council stand on fishing

TV show drives home allure

Queensland Weekender's Liz Cantor, show producer Eloise Clare and camera man Jed Smith during the Cooran shoot at The Dales.

Noosa hinterland set to shine on TV

Unreal: Sunshine Beach gem kicks off new TV series

Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Luxury Sunshin Beach home in spotlight

Big Day Out fun for all

GOOD TIMES: Pat Frost caught up with her friend Charles Tulloch at the ARCare Big Day Out.

IT WAS a Big Day Out for about 29 Arcare residents

A bid to die with dignity

MP Peter Wellington talks at the Subcontractors meeting in Nambour. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Move for dying with dignity

School holiday guide: 10 fun things to keep the kids busy

PAGE TURNERS: Stock up on some holiday reading material at the Kawana Library Spring Book Sale.

There's excuse for boredom these school holidays

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Gearing up for festival of sun, surf and soul

Around 600 volunteers met to gear up for the 10th Caloundra Music Festival. This is a far cry from the small gathering that met around a couch before the inaugural festival.

Caloundra Music Festival gears up for its 10th anniversary

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Idyllic Country Home Set In Paradise!

11 Pinelands Drive, Beerwah 4519

House 4 2 Offers Above...

This 4 bedroom home is beautifully set on a fully fenced, flat 5226 sqm block with a range of citrus, fruit and nut trees scattered throughout to create an...

Coolum Cutieâ¦ Entry Level Opportunity!

28 Rivendell Drive, Coolum Beach 4573

House 3 1 Auction On Site...

Entry level buyers and investors need to act quickly to secure this delightful Coolum cutie set on a leafy 600m2 block in a well-established quiet residential...

A Classic Mooloolaba Residence, in a quiet court!

12 Candlewood Close, Mooloolaba 4557

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

This home is simply immaculate, resting on a large, fully landscaped 866m2 , with well-established gardens, and in the heart of Mooloolaba in a quiet cul-de-sac...

Adelong 25 - North by North-East

25 Adelong Crescent, Buddina 4575

House 4 2 2 Auction

Eighteen metres of deep water frontage means easy docking for the largest of yachts, plus a separate boat ramp for smaller craft makes it a winner with all your...

IMMACULATE HOME BEACHSIDE WURTULLA

477 Nicklin Way, Wurtulla 4575

House 3 1 3 SOLD

- Pristine 3 bedroom home positioned on a 558m2 block - Renovated kitchen, fresh flooring, light and bright open plan - Three generous sized bedrooms - family...

BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEWS AND BREEZES

21/3 Landsborough Parade, Golden Beach 4551

Unit 2 2 1 $549,000

- Wake up to the sounds and stunning views of the ocean everyday - Comprising of two bright and airy bedrooms one with an ensuite - Centrally located kitchen with...

BIG Home, BIG Value, BIG Block!

18B Aspland Street, Nambour 4560

House 6 4 Offers Over...

This amazing double storey home has room for the Brady Bunch + visitors + grandma! On a fully fenced Â½ acre flat block backing onto Koala Park, this is a...

An Entertainers Corner Block Delight

12 Riveroak Way, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 $510,000

Surprisingly spacious, this single level residence sits on a large 600m2; corner allotment overlooking reserve area. For those who love to entertain, a covered...

MODERN DAY HOME WITHIN MOMENTS TO THE WATERS EDGE

15 Palmer Avenue, Golden Beach 4551

House 3 2 4 CONTACT AGENT

- Large family home in a desirable beachside location in Golden Beach - Fully fenced 602sqm corner block with 7.6m x 7.6m two bay shed - Modern two story home...

Sophistication Meets Lifestyle

5 John Lesslie Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 $849,000

If it's a lifestyle change you are making, yet still like a little class, we have your new home on approximately half an acre, set in a quiet cul-de-sac of Buderim...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

Unreal: Sunshine Beach gem kicks off new TV series

Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Luxury Sunshin Beach home in spotlight

One of Coast's most beautiful homes stars in new TV show

STAR: Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Sunshine Beach home Azure features in Unreal Estates' first episode

A Donnybrook highway: potential solution to the Bruce?

John Aitken and Dave Ritson (right) look at the "Donnybrook Highway”.

The Donnybrook Highway would cost the same as Bruce upgrade.

Meet the man who fights to save our history

PRESERVING HISTORY: Architect Roger Todd, pictured at Caloundra Lighthouse, is an advocate for saving the region's post-war

Architect is fighting to keep iconic beach shacks

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction