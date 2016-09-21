Lack of funding ties up collection program

THE only program collecting discarded fishing line from around Noosa's waterways may end due to a lack of funding.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association's (NICA) Tony Haslam said the program, which employs an environmental scientist on a part-time basis, did not secure council funding this year.

Earlier this month a brush turkey found crippled by fishing line in Noosa Woods died as a result of its wounds, highlighting the impact the discarded rubbish was having on wildlife.

Mr Haslam said it was not uncommon to find birds entwined in fishing lines. Noosa Council Community Services director, Alan 'Fox' Rogers, said Noosa Council staff were continuing to have discussions with NICA.

"NICA did not specifically apply for a project grant for the fishing line project in the first round of council's 2016 Community Project Grants,” Mr Rogers said.

"NICA did however include the project in their expression of interest for Community Alliance funding for which they received $15,500 for operational items.”