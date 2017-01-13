Laguna's Peter Cherry finds more thrills in real estate

Laguna Realty get behind the Noosa Festival of Surfing, (L-R) Trevor Zander, Penny Choyce, Peter Cherry, Rebekah Kain and Nathan Howie.

PETER Cherry may have won Laguna's rookie of the year award, but he's no novice in the lessons of life.

The born and bred Noosa native had a demanding career in the emergency services before switching to real estate.

"I worked as a lifeguard and a fire fighter beforehand,” Peter said.

"I started out as an axillary fire fighter, and then I went on to become a volunteer helicopter crewman.

"From there I went on to being a full time Council lifeguard on Noosa Main Beach for 10 years.”

And while most would think Peter's previous employment to be exhilarating, he said he finds more thrills in his new career as a sales consultant at the Laguna Noosa Heads office.

Peter Cherry (left) in his previous job as a firefighter. Geoff Potter

"I needed additional stimulation other than the axillary fire fighter volunteer work as it's all I've ever done,” he said.

"I get more excited now by the buzz of a good listing or a good deal, meeting nice people, and clients - more exciting than going into a dangerous emergency situation.”

Peter grew up on Witta Circle, where his family home is still lived in by his parents.

He and his sister Natalie Cherry found rewarding careers in the local area, with Natalie becoming a successful business women in her own right.

Having strong ties to Noosa, Peter's knowledge of the area and passion for helping the community helped him transition in to his new role.

"I've been in Noosa my whole life, I grew up practically on the Main Beach,” Peter said.

"I love where I live, and being able to sell the dream.

"As a lifeguard, I would speak to thousands of tourists, and they'd ask me where to buy property.

"I was told I should do real estate from a few people.”

Peter and Susan Cherry at the 2016 Festival of Surfing. Erle Levey

Peter was an active campaigner to have Noosa deamalgamated from the Sunshine Coast Council, strongly believing in the importance of keeping Noosa special.

"I was very involved in the Free Noosa campaign,” he said.

Peter said he's proud to work for Laguna, a company that continually gives back to the community.

"I was attracted to Laguna because it's very involved in the community,” he said.

"It helps out with fundraisers, donates money to the Red Cross and sponsors the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing each year.

"Last year we sponsored disabled surfing, and raised money for the triathlon.”

Peter was unsure what the real estate market would bring in 2017, but since welcoming in the new year, he's been busier than ever.

"This year I've had more phone calls about selling properties than I've ever had since I've been doing real estate,” Peter said.

"(Noosa's) market is on fire, it's going from strength to strength. There's more buyers than sellers, which is putting the prices up.

"Real Estate is a really touch gig, with highs and lows due to market conditions but I'm beginning to flourish as I understand the trends in the market place. I join the dots, listen to what people want, and try to match it with my stock or with somebody else in the office and I'm now finding real estate to be a very rewarding career.

If you'd like Peter to help you with your next property sale or purchase, call him at Laguna Real Estate on 0404 535 212.