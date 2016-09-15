Learn the 'Arte' of flamenco

SUNSHINE Coast flamenco sensation Arte Flamenco will host flamenco dance and cajon workshops in Peregian Beach next month.

The day of festive dance, castanets and cajon (drum box) workshops will take place on October 1, from 9.30am.

There will be four workshops throughout the day, consisting of sevillanas dance and castanets, basic cajon drum box, tango dance, and cajon 'the explorer'.

Explore the exciting world of flamenco by participating in these wonderful workshops, led by dedicated facilitators of this art form, dancer Yioda Wilson and percussionist Jalberto Maldonado.

The first workshop, sevillanas dance workshop, is a flamenco dance style and introduction to the castanets.

Percussionist Jalberto Maldonado said: "Sevillanas is a wonderful starting point when learning flamenco, which is a warm and festive style.”

The second workshop, the basic cajon drum box, is the introductory session, focussing on the fundamental sounds and techniques, essential to starting a successful journey or a good way for more experienced enthusiasts to improve and solidify their cajon playing.

The third workshop is tango dance. The workshop's participants will learn the beautiful rhythms of this style along with some dance choreography, as well as how the dance relates to the flamenco guitar.

The final workshop will be cajon the explorer. This is the follow-up to the basic session so some previous experience may be needed with the drum box.

Participants will be learning new rhythms and their application and connection to flamenco grooves.

The facilitators are experienced, passionate artists with Spanish and Latin flamenco training.

Arte Flamenco founder Yioda Wilson draws on her many years of experience to teach the traditional form of flamenco, as taught in Spain, here on the Sunshine Coast. Yioda began training in Sydney and later in Spain, developing her own unique style of this much loved art form.

Venezuelan born, Latin-percussionist, recording artist, educator and promoter Jalberto Maldonado has played in national and international groups, directed music projects, events and lead rhythm and percussion classes and workshops.

Antonio Miguel is a flamenco guitar maker, teacher and performer based on the Sunshine Coast hinterland. He has studied with Paco Peña and Juan Serrano in Cordoba, Spain and successfully ran his own Flamenco Club in Birmingham, England, before moving to Australia and making it his home.