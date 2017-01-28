Learn to be bushfire ready

IN THE wake of recent destructive bushfires in Coolum and Peregian Springs, a local fire station is planning an information session for next weekend.

On February 4, the Doonan Rural Fire Brigade will hold a public event to better inform the community of the dangers of bushfires and how to prepare.

Doonan Rural Fire Brigade firefighter Andrew Bell said the evening would encourage residents to take note of a national fire safety campaign.

"The evening will direct householders to the Prepare Act Survive Campaign,” Mr Bell said.

"This is a national initiative to encourage people to think about their bushfire plan before they see flames or even smell smoke on the wind.”

Mr Bell said there was an influx of queries to emergency services following the recent bushfires, and the event should help inform residents on how to prepare in the future.

"In the aftermath of the devastating Coolum bushfire, where miraculously no buildings were lost or injuries occurred, numerous enquiries to both local fire wardens and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (were made) in regards to bushfire safety plans,” Mr Bell said.

"Doonan Rural Fire Brigade will be hosting an information night for the local community.”

Bookings are not essential, but indication of attendance through the Doonan Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page would be appreciated.