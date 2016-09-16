Learn to kitesurf in school holidays

Adventure Sports Kitesurf Australia is the only licensed kitesurfing school in Noosa.

LOOKING for the perfect school holiday thrill or a new hobby?

Adventure Sports Kitesurf Australia might have just what you're looking for.

The only kitesurfing school in Noosa, Adventure Sports offers classes to children and adults to learn the exhilarating workout of kitesurfing.

Teacher George Tarr is one of Australia's most experienced kitesurfing instructors and just loves getting in the water with students to teach them the art of one of the most exciting water sports.

George and his wife Fiona Tarr have owned Adventure Sports in Noosaville for nearly 10 years, and are experts in all things extreme sports.

Offering advice and products for skateboarding, stand-up paddle boarding and kitesurfing, the staff are proud to use the gear they sell so they know what they're talking about.

Fiona said it was their passion in what they do that set them apart from other sporting businesses.

"We must be some of the luckiest people alive - we make a living out of our two most favourite sports,” Fiona said.

"We kitesurf when it's windy, we SUP when it isn't and we get to teach and meet everyone as they learn both sports.”

Adventure Sports prides itself on community engagement, and will be hosting a NISCO racing series tomorrow at the Noosa Yacht Club.

This is a casual family event where locals can learn to race inflatable SUPS. The event is held once a month at the yacht club on Gympie Tce, in front of the Pirate Park. Registrations open at 7.30am, with the races starting at 8am. It's short spring out and back around a buoy, then you swap with a team mate to continue until the team is done.

If you want to join in but don't have a whole team, register for the event at kitesurfaustralia.com. au/pages/ registration-page.

From skating, to kitesurfing, to stand-up paddle boarding, Adventure Sports has everything you need to get started on an exciting new hobby or to reignite that passion for extreme sports.

Adventure Sports is situated at 136 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, and is open Monday to Saturday. Contact 54556677.