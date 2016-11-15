Learn to live off the land

ALIJAH Brod was born in Israel, grew up in London, studied in Sydney, but it's living off the land in Doonan that, he said, is where he belongs.

The qualified teacher has developed a connection with the land and indigenous culture, and wants to pass that on to local children.

"There's a deep relationship that indigenous people have with nature," Alijah said.

"I really respect that and want to teach others about how they look after the environment."

Alijah will be hosting two permaculture and nature play workshops next month, teaching children about indigenous culture and how to live sustainably.

Alijah said communities can learn so much about nature that has been forgotten in recent times.

"There's so much to learn about nature that has been hidden from us," he said.

"From nature, we can get medicine and new culture.

"Eco-systems are perfectly balanced, so if we look at how eco-systems work, we can apply that to our communities and live in harmony with one another."

The workshops cost $42 and will teach children how to construct an aboriginal campsite, plant organic food gardens, build and craft with indigenous materials, explore a forest and more.

The workshops will be held on December 14 and 21. Morning tea will be provided, and families with three or more children attending will receive a discount.

For more information, call Alijah on 0450004425 or visit Garden Play Grow on Facebook.