Learning at the source about indigenous history

FRESH LEARNING: The CQU students are on a mission and a log way from Noosa.

CQ University Noosa Education students have taken a trip that could transform their mindsets, travelling to Cherbourg recently to learn more about indigenous perspectives and history.

The students have been enjoying the challenge of learning about our country's history and indigenous perspectives through their term three studies in the unit Indigenous Studies and Learning, with their tutor Tania Porter.

The visit for the students was transformational, with many expressing that this was the first time they had heard the about this particular history of our nation.

Sandra Morgan, chair of the Ration Shed, describes the Ration Shed precinct as "a space to tell our stories.”

"We like visitors to see and experience what life was like for our people living under the Aboriginal Protection Act during the first half of the 20th century, as well as to show them the many wonderful aspects of Aboriginal culture and contemporary Cherbourg life,” she said.

Many of the CQUni students came away inspired to ensure their future school pupils will be exposed to this history, as well as celebrating the oldest continuous culture on the planet here in Australia.

Academic Dr Susan Richardson says "we encourage our students to develop their knowledge and understandings of the experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the way that historical actions still impact today.”

"Excursions such as this make that knowledge very real and meaningful.”

"The value of such perspectives has borne fruit in recent years with up to six CQUniversity education graduates every year electing to teach in north Queensland and remote indigenous communities.”

