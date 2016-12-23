Learning to be a local turtle helper

AND THEY'RE OFF: Green turtle hatchlings make their way from thier nest to relative safety of the Coral Sea at Rose Bay in Bowen. Photo: Contributed

BY THE time that you read this, Christmas will be almost here and many of us will be busily preparing for the festivities and deciding just how early we should line up for seafood in the morning.

While you may already be salivating over the thought of some delicious scallops, succulent prawns or a big flavoursome barramundi, have you considered the sustainability of your Christmas lunch?

If not, help is at hand.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society has an online guide (available from http://www.

sustainableseafood.org.au) to help you choose the most environmentally conscious seafood this festive season. Small changes to our menu can make a big difference to our environment.

Meanwhile, while we humans are celebrating (or not), the birth of Jesus Christ, our beaches are preparing to host births of a different kind.

It's turtle season in our Biosphere, with critically endangered and threatened species of turtle nesting and hatching along our coastline over the next few months.

You can do your part to care for these majestic creatures by reducing light pollution along the coastline, removing all rubbish from our beaches, reporting but not interfering with nests or hatchlings and supporting the fantastic work of volunteer conservation groups.

In NCBA news, our community engagement program has been ratcheting up as we get out and about celebrating our shared journey towards a more sustainable biosphere.

From all of us at the NCBA we would like to thank the Noosa community for your support over the past 12 months and wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The NCBA will be back in the Noosa News from early January, but to stay connected in the interim please join our Facebook community:

Our Biosphere Noosa.