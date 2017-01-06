Let's build parks below ground

TRAFFIC SNARL: Noosa Council wants to find a way to end the peak time pandemonium of getting to Main Beach.

ONE of Noosa's most influential business groups, the Hastings Street Association, rejects a vehicle ban for the Main Beach precinct and will push hard this year for an underground car park.

Association president Shane Harvey said members refused to entertain options raised by Mayor Tony Wellington last week, including replacing private vehicles with shuttle buses to alleviate traffic snarls.

Mr Harvey said association members "will not support that in anyway whatsoever”.

"We have predominantly a heavy drive market for Noosa, we always have, and there is no way we would be trying to stop access to Noosa Woods and any business along Hastings St,” he said.

"We've got a drive market from Brisbane as well every weekend.”

Mr Harvey said he had been to a council strategic traffic management meeting.

"I'VE already voiced Hastings Street Association concerns with them,” he said. "We will be once again pushing for the plan for an underground parking station under (the) Maze car park (near the police beat).”

Mr Harvey said prior to council amalgamation a feasibility and planning study was done which involved this area, Noosa Heads Lions Park and the transit centre.

"We put together a committee for that, which we will be pushing in 2017, and we've put that forward as our number one solution for the parking issues on Hastings St,” he said.

Cr Wellington said last week a vehicle no-go zone, shuttle buses, dedicated electric vehicle and bike lanes, plus paid parking "are just some of the many options on the table.”

"The most common suggestion the council receives regarding traffic congestion in the Hastings St area is to put in more parking,” the mayor said.

"But experience elsewhere has clearly shown that adding parking does not reduce on-road traffic congestion.

"In fact, it generally makes matters worse by encouraging more people to drive. We need to be smarter than that.

"Many people point to European examples where vehicles are prevented from entering inner city areas.”

Cr Wellington said if people wished to drive to Noosa for a day's outing "do we need to think about changing their expectations?”

"Certainly free shuttle buses may be part of our future transport solution but such a solution also requires considerable council- controlled land to be dedicated to fringe parking areas. That presents a whole new dilemma.

"Inevitably, many of the infrastructure solutions to which people point hail from high density cities in other countries,” he said.

Despite free council buses at this peak holiday time, frustrations had been voiced regarding traffic in Noosa, particularly to and from the Main Beach precinct.

"In the next few months, councillors will work with traffic experts to consider solutions to traffic dilem- mas,” Cr Wellington said.