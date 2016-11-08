Lightning strike injuries not as rare as we think

WEATHER WATCH: Kimberley Tonna, 15, is comforted by her sister Monique after feeling a shock from a lightning strike at her property in Pinbarren.

AS RARE as being struck by lightning? Well, statistics revealed by the Queensland Ambulance Service show it's more common than we think.

In this year alone, QAS has responded to 11 lightning strike incidents, with 10 victims needing to be transported to hospitals.

In 2015, QAS attended to 22 reported lightning strike incidences, with 10 people again being hospitalised.

With the statistics nearly equating to one hospitalisation a month, death or injury from lightning strike appears to be a real danger.

Last week, a Pinbarren girl had a close call after feeling the shock of lightning just metres from where she was standing.

Kimberley Tonna, 15, was outside on her property in Pinbarren last Tuesday when a storm rolled through and a lightning bolt struck less than 100m away, sending pain through her hands and body.

Kimberley ran inside and rang her parents, who were shopping in Noosa, who then rang triple-0.

Kimberley said she saw smoke coming from across the road where the lightning had struck.

"I was pretty scared,” Kimberley said.

"I'm going to be scared of storms for the rest of my life now.”

Two QAS vehicles arrived at her house at about 4pm and performed tests, but decided Kimberley did not need to be transported to hospital.

Kimberley said the paramedics arrived quickly but weren't too worried with her presentation.

"They just asked me lots of questions, like if I have any medical conditions,” she said.

"Just my heart rate was a little high.”

Kimberley's parents were grateful help arrived so quickly, and praised their neighbour for coming to Kimberley's aid.

Lightning stats

This year, QAS has attended to 11 lightning strike incidents, with 10 hospitalisations

QAS responded to 22 in 2015, with 10 hospitalisations

In 2014 there were 28 responds to lightning strikes and 11 hospitalisations