Lions striking coaching coup

IN A major boost for Noosa Lions Football Club, players and supporters are delighted to welcome back to the coaching fold Kevin Aherne-Evans.

Lions officials said Aherne-Evans has taken the dramatic step away from a hugely successful season at the Brisbane Strikers to bring all his acquired football knowledge to Noosa.

Club president Alinda Bryant said: "Kevin will be the club's new technical director, senior men's coach and academy director of the soon-to-be launched Noosa Football Academy.

"As a club we are really excited about having Kevin return to Noosa after four years of coaching in the NPL.

"Kevin was hugely sought-after all over Australia and we are very fortunate he chose to be an integral part of our coaching staff at Noosa.”

She said Aherne-Evans will bring a level of professionalism, experience, skill and knowledge to this club moving forward.

"With his closely forged links at the Strikers, plus a strong relationship with last year's senior men's coach Ben Cahn at the Central Coast Mariners we believe our club will be able to offer our young players opportunities never seen before at a community football club.

"Kevin will also head up the academy, and along with long term experienced coaches will be able to offer exceptional training opportunities including development and elite clinics,” Bryant said.

Ahern-Evans said he was looking forward to the opportunity of guiding the Noosa Lions Football Club.

"I am fortunate to inherit a very successful coaching and playing group, a foundation that has been set by many dedicated coaches who have been and will continue to be paramount for the future of our club.

"The objective for us is clear... to be regarded as the elite club in our region and beyond.”

Bryant said football on the Sunshine Coast has never looked so exciting with Noosa leading the way.