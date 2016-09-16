Living past on show for Rob

Rob Jeffs with his copy of the 1911 Gympit Times that highlights the Pomona Show.

AT THE 1911 Pomona Show there is a real gusher with a water pipe spouting this liquid asset into an open corrugated tank outside the display of S. Holloway.

A snapshot of the Noosa Country Show in its infancy is captured in the print of the Gympie Times special Christmas edition published in 1911.

The interested crowd mills around all dressed to the nines, including a man in a pith helmet for the retail outlet that advertises its furniture, crockery ware and general household furnishings, as well as a plumbing factory with "the largest staff of competent workmen of the trade”.

The newspaper copy has been in Rob Jeffs' family for apparently all that time and Cooroy's retired mechanic and auto services/RACQ breakdown service proprietor treats it with the respect of a family member.

"I think Harry Spring, of Harry's Hut fame, probably gave this to dad because that was around the time he was born,” Rob, 75, said.

"The (Noosa) show is 107 years old - so it was back in 1909 that it first started.

"Pomona was settled before Cooroy because there was no railway line (through Cooroy) then.”

Apart from wishing a "merry Christmas and a happy new year to all”, S.Holloway told dairymen and farmers "we know that they can get all their wants supplied at this depot at the lowest prices and that the implement will be of the most improved style and at rates to suit purchases”.

The Gympie store was started by Samuel Holloway, who was born in Dorset and set up his business in 1892, and ran it until his death in 1934.

The Jeffs were, like the Pomona Show back then, part of the Noosa hinterland fabric.

Rob said his dad Archie was born in Mapleton and his mother was Kathleen Templeton, born at Taree. They married in Eumundi on October 17, 1936, and the young couple moved away from the area for work.

"He worked for National Mutual up north and had dairy farms on the Sarina Range during the Second World War.

"After mum's father, who was at Eerwah, died they came back here and bought a farm in Ferrells Rd in Cooroy and we've been here ever since,” Rob said.

His father, after running dairy farms and a grocery store in town, became secretary at the local brickworks and chairman of the Noosa District Hospital.

"Dad took me in to see Frank Johns from the Johns family (Johns Landing is named after them) to get a job as a mechanic. It was the Ford dealership back then but also the RACQ breakdown service.

"Frank Johns said to me 'so you're the young fellow who wants to be a motor mechanic?' and dad said 'yep, he is'. I was 13 years old.”

Rob said he started work on Monday, December 13, 1954.

"The Bruce Hwy was then out on Carters Ridge - the highway never used to come down here then. We would go in an ex-army jeep and do the breakdowns.

"I ended up buying the shop from my boss in 1980 and sold the lease of it in 2001 and retired.

Rob still meets up with his old Black Mountain State School teacher Miss Faulkner, now aged 88.