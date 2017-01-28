Locked up abroad memoirs revealed

TAKE A PAGE: Simonne Celestine with her book in the Shadow of the Acropolis.

EVERY tourists' worst nightmare would have to be being detained in a foreign country - but it's this misfortune that makes for very fixating reading.

Black Mountain woman Simonne Celestine has published a book called In the Shadow of Acropolis, which tells the tale of Julia Roberts, a Sunshine Coast woman who is falsely imprisoned in a Greek jail.

Simmone said when she heard Julia retell her harrowing memories, she knew it was a story worth sharing.

"She told me the story and I was so fascinated,” Simonne said.

"She's a close friend of mine, it's based on her experiences.”

The book has received acclaim from Pacific Book Review, who awarded Simonne's self-published book four stars.

The book describes the events following Julia's false imprisonment on the suspicions of smuggling drugs into Athens.

Julia is faced with many hardships and her health deteriorates during her time behind bars, but she never gives up hope that she will be released and extradited to Australia.

Simonne said the book followed Julia's spiritual and emotional journey through the ordeal, and readers would empathise with some of the fellow women imprisoned.

"Readers who want to read about strong female protagonists will also be inspired by this book. In the Shadow of the Acropolis is an unforgettable story that readers will love,” Pacific Book Review said.

Simonne will be at the Cooroy Library on Tuesday, February 14, and Noosaville Library on Wednesday, March 8, for a meet and greet. The book is available at The Written Dimension Book Shop at the Noosa Junction and online.

Find Simonne on Facebook or visit simonnecelestine.com.