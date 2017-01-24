Long live the Long Weekend

PLAYWRIGHT David Williamson never thought the Noosa Long Weekend Festival would become what it has.

In its 16th year, the 10-day arts extravaganza we know today started from very humble beginnings.

"We were given a very pessimistic account - we were told festivals very rarely survive longer than five or seven years," Mr Williamson said.

"But we were certain, right back then, that Noosa was a terrific place to have a multi-arts festival.

"We had an optimism."

In 2001, David, his wife Kristin and a handful of other local performing arts enthusiasts pooled their money and put on the play Charitable Intent.

In successive years, the organisers invited artists to perform, with payment of an airfare and a few nights accommodation in Noosa.

Mr Williamson recalls inviting AACTA award-winning actor Bryan Brown to attend the first festival.

"We had Bryan Brown up for the first year to show some of the films he's starred in, and he said, 'what's the weather like?'," Mr Williamson said.

"We said 'it's wonderful'. He said 'can I surf?', and we said 'yes of course, we'll find you the longboard guys to take you out'.

"So we got Bryan Brown sitting down and having a meal with everyone.

"It was just a thrill for them, seeing him on the screen, as well as being able to have a chat to him."

While the festival has grown to to compensate performers with more than just free flights and somewhere to stay, Mr Williamson said it was important to maintain its intimacy.

"One year, Julian Gargiulo, the pianist, greeted guests in the foyer as they walked in the door to see him perform," he said.

"It's lovely to be able to see the actors, and musicians mingling with the audience after the show."

Mr Williamson said it was also imperative the Long Weekend Festival was an event loved by locals.

"Right from the start we said it's not about attracting people from out of town, it's about attracting people from the local population.

"If it's not something that the locals can enjoy, it's never going to survive."

Today, David and Kristin are happy taking a step back and watching others continue the success of the festival.

"For the first 12 years we were really hands-on, and now we're just sitting back and watching," Mr Williamson said.

"We're hands-off now, we've got a very capable team running it with Jo (Johanne Wright, Festival president) and Ian MacKellar (Festival director), and a great committee. Kris and I are just patrons now.

"Am I surprised? I'd always hoped it would be this successful.

"I always hoped that Noosa would be a great destination for artists and people to come to and not only enjoy the beauties of Noosa, but enjoy some really top artists that was the other difference."