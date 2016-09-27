26°
Looking out for our beach hatchlings

27th Sep 2016 5:59 PM
A loggerhead turtle hatchling at Sunshine Beach.
A loggerhead turtle hatchling at Sunshine Beach. Contributed

IN THE 2015-2016 turtle season the Coolum and North Shore Coast Care Turtle Team monitored 15 known nests and helped

1735 sea turtle hatchlings reach the ocean on Sunshine Coast beaches from Mudjimba in the south and as far north as Noosa's Alexandria Bay.

Sherida Holford is a team member who regularly attends to nests and hatchlings, at times ably assisted by her 11-year-old daughter Safron, who has worked with turtles since she was a toddler.

Apart from nesting turtles, the team also helps stranded and injured turtles that are washed on to our beaches.

Sherida and Safron will jointly present a Friday Environment Forum at Noosa Parks Association's Environment Centre this week.

Children and adults can learn about the turtle life cycle as well as turtle care and conservation issues.

Find out how to recognise turtle tracks on the beach and what predators threaten turtles throughout their life cycle.

During a short children's documentary One In A Thousand, The Miraculous Life of the Sea Turtle, meet Sam, James and Gina.

This enthusiastic team of youngsters helps turtle expert Dr Col Limpus of Mon Repos Turtle Centre to relocate to safety a newly laid nest of eggs.

Statistics show that only one in a thousand hatchlings will survive the 30-50 years it takes for a sea turtle to reach breeding age, so every adult turtle that visits our beaches is a miracle of survival.

Everyone is welcome to join the audience for Friday Environment Forum on September 30 at the Environment Centre, 5 Wallace Dr, Noosaville, at 10am for morning tea.

The forum will start at 10.30am.

To join Valda for Interpretive Birding in Wallace Park, meet in the car park at 8.30am.

For more information visit www.noosaparks.org.au.

