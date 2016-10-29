27°
Looking to avoid a hellish fire summer

Peter Gardiner | 29th Oct 2016 8:29 AM
This past Noosa North Shore bushfire shows how unforgiving nature can be in summer.
This past Noosa North Shore bushfire shows how unforgiving nature can be in summer. Peta Hempsall

A LARGE number of grass fires has raised concerns within Noosa Council about the looming summer risk with Councillor Frank Pardon saying this may be one hell of a season.

Three community disaster management sub-groups now operate in Kin Kin, Cooran and Pomona with Noosa local disaster coordinator Martin Drydale meeting with them this month.

Last week, he told councillors after touching bases with emergency responders in Kin Kin last week that "everything seems to be fine - they're all well prepared”.

However, he noted that: "They are experiencing a large number of grass fires at the moment.”

He said the day he visited the rural fire brigade volunteers had been to two grassfire call outs.

"The load is high out there and if we don't get the expected rain and (do get) the drying winds, then potentially there is more bushfire activity you might see over the next few months,” Mr Drydale said.

Councillor Frank Pardon said the situation had not been helped by a good winter growing season "so the load of combustibles will be high”.

"With all that hinterland rain you can see it getting set up for a hell of a bushfire (season).

Mayor Tony Wellington was told that the main cause for grass fire breakouts were discarded cigarettes. The council appointed a disaster management and special projects officer to develop in-house expertise in a number of key disaster management areas and a first priority will be control of the annual disaster exercise in November.

The council has received more than $22,000 from the RACQ Get Ready fund to increase the community's disaster resilience.

The money will be spent on such initiatives as:

  • A Pomona disaster management plan to identify specific hazards and extents of emergency services operations for Pomona.
  • A review of Daintree Estate disaster management plan following completion of flood mitigation work. Changes to the plan include amendment of arrangements with residents and new flood modelling data.
  • Get Ready Movie Nights - a further promotion of the Get Ready Noosa video clip produced in the previous year, including displays by partnering agencies.

- Peter Gardiner

