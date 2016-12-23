Looking to bring back river reefs

NOOSA Council is moving ahead with plans to establish oyster reefs at 16 sites in the Noosa river and lake system, aimed at restoring the habitat that existed historically.

Units of 90 sq m at each site covering a total surface area of 1440 sq m will replace what was removed by early settlers.

Councillors have voted to accept Department of Fisheries conditions there with installation of the reefs possibly in March to May. A report prepared by Ecological Service Professionals to councillors said oyster reefs are in decline globally due to a range of factors including historical over-harvesting and degradation of estuarine habitat.

"Current water quality parameters (primarily temperature and salinity) are most suitable for oyster growth at sites downstream of approximately site two in the main Noosa River Channel, in Lake Weyba and Weyba Creek,” it said.

The report said conditions could be tolerated by rock oysters at all sites.

"Several dead oyster shell beds were recorded at or below the sediment surface.”

The ESP experts said a lack of overhanging surfaces and high accumulation of fine sediment was likely to contribute to the low numbers of live oysters growing in these areas.

"Living oyster aggregations were found in the Noosa Estuary only where hard surfaces protruded from the sediment or on hard surfaces where fine sediment could not settle.

"A suitable way to assist restoration of habitat is to reintroduce dead shell at a suitable vertical height on the shore.”