Looking to churn over a new life

Butter Factory at Eumundi and precinct to be redeveloped. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News.

OWNERS of the old butter factory site, the Formosa family, are busy planning the first stage of a redevelopment that would restore the Highway Motors Eumundi building to its former glory, and create spaces for a best-practice environmental retail space.

Louise Formosa said the design was vastly different to that planned by former owners years ago, which would have seen "more shops and concrete".

"The first stage will be a retail hub, including an organic, environmentally-friendly grocery store and village area with deli and cafe," she said.

"We don't want franchises here. We want to keep to the character of the area, and keep Eumundi as having its own uniqueness.

"We're also looking at professional offices upstairs and healing lounges."

It would be an environment best-practice retail development - small scale in keeping with the local character, and showcasing local produce, she said.

Ms Formosa said previous owners had proposed a larger development, and would have concreted the railway corridor that connected the old service station and old butter factory parts of the 4900sq m site.

"We're looking at up-cycling a lot of materials, and for the front of the Highway Motors building we're keeping the same pentagonal shape, and keeping the essential elements," she said.

The Formosa family owns the local petrol station and a macadamia farm at Mt Eerwah.

The plan is for a few stages of development the first is at the old servo site, which is a five-sided building she plans to restore to its former 1920s glory, adding a small set of best practice environmental shops. Green grocer, nutritionist etc.

In the future the Formosas' "dream vision" is to restore the old butter factory into boutique accommodation upstairs with micro producers such as chocolate and cheese makers and a wine seller downstairs.

"The butter factory would be a place you could stay the night and have some wine and cheese, some brekky, and the railway corridor between the two sites we'll connect."

Their epic vision doesn't end there. An organic seed library at 1-3 Cook St, and a permaculture site would comprise the final stages.

Known as Our Village, the development site is eight parcels of land including two houses as well as the old service station and butter factory buildings.

The scale of commercial uses would depend on the charges Sunshine Coast Council decided to impose, he said.