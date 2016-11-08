Looking to help cover those bats

OUT TO SWOOP: Noosa residents are fed up with flying foxes invading their residential space.

WALLACE Park residents deemed by Noosa Council to be in the "conflict zone” with flying foxes may be offered covers for cars, clotheslines and pools as part of a "subsidised services program”.

Residents in 54 households within a 75m radius of the bat colony have been surveyed by Cr Ingrid Jackson about receiving protective cover for fruit trees and the offers of rental of high pressure water cleaners and professional cleaning of solar panels.

A report to go to the council today says "many residents also provided suggestions outside the scope of the survey that have been included for consideration in the program”.

The largest interest was in clothesline covers, water pressure cleaners and car covers.

"Providing these services addresses the issue of reducing property damage from flying fox droppings,” the report says.

"Surprisingly few residents were interested in air fresheners despite the overwhelming opinion of odour being the most distressing issue from the conflict.”

Noosa is taking its flying fox management lead from the Eurobodalla Shire Council program for 740 eligible properties. Less than 200 properties in that NSW South Coast-based shire have subscribed to the offers.

The survey found "a significant number of residents (26%) with a high tolerance for the conflict”.

"Due to high tolerance from residents at the current population size and location, it is recommended that the service not be provided until the flying foxes migrate to the western boundary and reach a population of over 7000.”