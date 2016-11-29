29°
News

Looking to provide a Happy Hub

Peter Gardiner | 29th Nov 2016 8:36 AM
MIGHTY EFFORT: Trish Simpson with some of the Cambodian children and families she is helping with her Happy Hub.
MIGHTY EFFORT: Trish Simpson with some of the Cambodian children and families she is helping with her Happy Hub. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A NOOSA woman is turning her run-in with an overseas Cambodian orphanage scammer into positive outcomes for the young Cambodian children caught up in the deception.

And Trish Simpson is not alone, having attracted a local tight-knit support team which aims to make a difference for youngsters in genuine need of help.

"It all started when I went to a sham orphanage in Siem Reap and found how badly the children were living without proper food or health care,” Trish said.

Trish said she and another woman Alecia, who was motivated by the plight of these "orphans” to also visit, confronted the manager and demanded to know where the funds were going.

"It all got a bit dangerous so Alecia had to get out in the middle of the night without her belongings,” Trish said.

"She went to Kampot, where we now rent a property and she has managed to get guardianship over five of the children from that orphanage.

"We now have eight children who live in the Happy Hub house, we don't call it an orphanage because it is a home for the children.”

Trish said it turns out the children have parents, but they have either alcohol or abuse issues and are unable to provide care for the children.

"However we do encourage contact with the parents under supervision where possible,” Trish said.

"We have started a farming project to help farmers to start farming again, and year round, by installing wells for a year round water supply.

"Our aim is to get the villagers earning income so that they can rebuild their communities.”

Trish said they have received plenty of assistance from the village chiefs to make sure the funds go to the right areas.

"We have just started a raffle to raise money for 10 wells, seeds, fencing and also a mini-van so that we can transport the children,” she said.

They have started a small local tour business to not only provide employment but also an income for the Happy Hub house.

"To date Alecia and I have been paying for everything so it is a big stretch,” Trish said.

"I live in Noosa and travel to Cambodia at least two times a year to oversee what is going on, and spend time with the children.

Trish's local supporters have organised a raffle with the grand prize either $10,000 or a trip for two to Cambodia worth $10,000.

She is waiting for the online ticket seller to link to the website, but physical tickets are now available.

To find out more go to: www.happyhubkampot.org.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The Rubens to play a free show in Noosa

The Rubens to play a free show in Noosa

Catch the Rubens live at the Noosa Heads Surf Club this Friday

Nothing retiring for this Cooroy $100m

Palm Lake Resort Cooroy-Noosa

New Cooroy asset opens

Some smart Timor gifts thanks to Noosa students

SO happy to receive their shoeboxes. These Sao Miguel students are looking to use their gifts to help their studies.

Noosa kids make generous givers

Developer wants to go a little higher for Settlers

NEW DEVELOPMENT: An artist's impression of the new unit complexes.

New major development application

Local Partners

The Rubens to play a free show in Noosa

Catch the Rubens live at the Noosa Heads Surf Club this Friday

Looking to provide a Happy Hub

MIGHTY EFFORT: Trish Simpson with some of the Cambodian children and families she is helping with her Happy Hub.

Noosa woman helps out youngsters in need

Santa Paws Christmas event is purr-fect for pets

Even pets can get into the Christmas spirit.

Here's your chance to take a Christmas photo with your pets.

Missing Noosa stallholders found in Woombye

SUSE FOODS owner Suse Bourke can now be found at Hinterland Harvest market in Woombye on Saturday mornings.

Three stallholders missing since September have been found

Single and ready to mingle? Here's your chance

Happy people clinking by glasses with each other

Singles get set to mingle in Maroochydore.

The Rubens to play a free show in Noosa

The Rubens to play a free show in Noosa

Catch the Rubens live at the Noosa Heads Surf Club this Friday

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

Karmasea â Lifestyle, Location, Luxury!

25/16 Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 2 Offers Over...

Located in the stylish "Karmasea" complex in Alexandra Headland with delightful views over lush green Nelson Park and its glorious duck-filled lagoons, plus ocean...

Zen Inspired Sanctuary

104A Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $829,000

Nestled in a quiet, leafy, tranquil pocket of Buderim, this stunning home occupies 1,217m2 of low maintenance grounds and modern living. Newly constructed and...

LOCATION LOCATION - PRIME COTTON TREE TOP FLOOR APARTMENT

8/51-53 Beach Parade, Maroochydore 4558

Apartment 3 2 1 $489,500

*Inspect by Prior Registration: Saturday 26th Nov - contact Larena for time* What an opportunity to buy in highly sought after Cotton Tree! Just a minute's walk to...

Buderims Best Bargain

26 Donna Place, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 Offers In The...

Builders home finished to that high quality standard. This lovely home flowing over two levels offers four spacious bedrooms, master with ensuite and opening to...

Embrace Semi-Rural Lifestyle!

41 Merimist Way, Kiels Mountain 4559

House 5 2 2 $725,000

Tucked away in peaceful, semi-rural "Sanctuary Estate", an exclusive dress circle enclave, is this sprawling, low maintenance family home on lush green 3014m2...

Style and Sophistication in Prestigious Buderim

1/38 Danielle Place, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Nestled quietly at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac this spacious and accommodating home is welcoming and appeals to all. Perfectly positioned to capture natural...

Superb Valueâ¦Quarter Acre Block!

7 Cypress Street, Kuluin 4558

House 3 1 Offers Over...

Entry level buyers, investors, renovators and young families should be quick to seize this opportunity to purchase a solid brick and tile home on a 1035m2 block in...

Circumstances Have Changed, Owners Instructions Are Clear

69 Palmwoods School Road, Palmwoods 4555

House 4 3 2 Auction 21st...

If your idea of home is relaxing on a large deck with a cold drink in your hand, overlooking water and watching the wildlife go by, then look no further. Kick back...

One Of The Best Views On The Sunshine Coast

904/14 Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 $509,000

Never before has beachside buying been so attractive and affordable, The Sebel at Maroochydore offers it all, A healthy income stream or a modern and well...

SPECTACULAR CANAL VIEWS

11 Shorehaven Drive, Noosaville 4566

House 4 2 2 $1,795,000

Enter this well maintained and presented property and you are immediately met with fresh open living spaces and an expansive view of 2 reaches of the Noosa Waters...

Shock sand mine decision 'could undermine legal battle'

OPPOSED: Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers in October when the proposal was refused.

Plans to make sand mine site a resource area could decide court case

Sekisui goes public with development proposal

Evan Aldridge, Sekisui House

Round two for the developer's controversial plans

Local lad wins national prize for luxury Coast home

Glitzy pad wows judges

$100m luxury resort opens its doors today

Palm Lake Resort Cooroy-Noosa

Free massages on offer at grand opening

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!