Lots of career strings to bow

Good Shepherd's Shania Oreb is looking forward to many more musical opportunities.

AFTER five years of violin lessons, not every aspiring music student can hold a decent tune, but then there are budding virtuosos like Shania Oreb.

The Good Shepherd Lutheran College Year 9 student has been accepted into the Queensland State Honours Ensemble Program, one of the 165 chosen out of more than 2000 applications.

Shania started studying violin in Year 4 with the music program offered at Good Shepherd and has not looked back.

"I am really looking forward to the experience, and I am most excited about representing my school at the Grand Finale Concert in October,” she said.

When Shania heard about her offer of a place she says she was very happy but a bit surprised.

"I thought only the older students would get a chance to go,” she said.

Shania was nominated by the college and will participate in the program during the first week of term four in Brisbane.

"This year has been a very successful year for Shania in violin,” said Antoni Bonetti, the senior strings teacher at Good Shepherd. "Taking first place as junior solo strings champion at the recent Sunshine Coast Eisteddfod, and also a first in the Baroque, she consolidated her achievements with two seconds, two thirds and a highly commended.”

Shania plays with the Good Shepherd Senior Quartet and Orchestra, as well as the Noosa Orchestra, and will audition for the Queensland Youth Orchestra in October.