26°
News

Lots of career strings to bow

17th Sep 2016 1:27 PM
Good Shepherd's Shania Oreb is looking forward to many more musical opportunities.
Good Shepherd's Shania Oreb is looking forward to many more musical opportunities. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER five years of violin lessons, not every aspiring music student can hold a decent tune, but then there are budding virtuosos like Shania Oreb.

The Good Shepherd Lutheran College Year 9 student has been accepted into the Queensland State Honours Ensemble Program, one of the 165 chosen out of more than 2000 applications.

Shania started studying violin in Year 4 with the music program offered at Good Shepherd and has not looked back.

"I am really looking forward to the experience, and I am most excited about representing my school at the Grand Finale Concert in October,” she said.

When Shania heard about her offer of a place she says she was very happy but a bit surprised.

"I thought only the older students would get a chance to go,” she said.

Shania was nominated by the college and will participate in the program during the first week of term four in Brisbane.

"This year has been a very successful year for Shania in violin,” said Antoni Bonetti, the senior strings teacher at Good Shepherd. "Taking first place as junior solo strings champion at the recent Sunshine Coast Eisteddfod, and also a first in the Baroque, she consolidated her achievements with two seconds, two thirds and a highly commended.”

Shania plays with the Good Shepherd Senior Quartet and Orchestra, as well as the Noosa Orchestra, and will audition for the Queensland Youth Orchestra in October.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lots of career strings to bow

Lots of career strings to bow

Local music talent really shines

MP's 10-year 'hit parade' in Noosa electorate

Ten years on since his election and Noosa MP Glen Elmes takes a look back at his time in office.

Noosa MP milestone

Light warriors share stories for R U OK Day

"Accidental podcaster” Yenny Stromgren opened her exhibition about mental health on R U OK Day at the J.

Local podcaster opens inspiring exhibition on R U OK Day

Music scholarship brings life-changing opportunities

MUSIC TO HER EARS: Jade Clarke has been awarded a music scholarship from the Noosa Concert Band, which has helped open up new career prospects.

A music scholarship has changed a student's life forever

Local Partners

Lots of career strings to bow

Local music talent really shines

Cover is coming after wall to wall servo comment

WALLED OFF: The great wall of Noosa Eumundi Rd will receive some heavy landscaping, including a screen of trees.

Noosa great wall debate

MP's 10-year 'hit parade' in Noosa electorate

Ten years on since his election and Noosa MP Glen Elmes takes a look back at his time in office.

Noosa MP milestone

Light warriors share stories for R U OK Day

"Accidental podcaster” Yenny Stromgren opened her exhibition about mental health on R U OK Day at the J.

Local podcaster opens inspiring exhibition on R U OK Day

Music scholarship brings life-changing opportunities

MUSIC TO HER EARS: Jade Clarke has been awarded a music scholarship from the Noosa Concert Band, which has helped open up new career prospects.

A music scholarship has changed a student's life forever

The story behind Bullitt Espresso

RISE UP: Bullitt Espresso has risen from the coffee grounds to become a successful coffee stop.

Bullitt Espresso has come face to face with hardship - and beat it

Living past on show for Rob

Rob Jeffs with his copy of the 1911 Gympit Times that highlights the Pomona Show.

Local show history revealed

School holiday activities for all ages

LEARN A SKILL: Take to the Noosa River as part of the sailing program.

Noosa school holiday activities for all ages.

Acclaimed Orava Quartet to perform

The Orava String Quartet.

Noosa Music Society has organised a treat for music lovers

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

ADELE remembered her musical idol Amy Winehouse during her concert on Wednesday night on what would have been Amy's 33rd birthday

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Singer Prince died earlier this year.

Event planner sues after singer died before he was due to appear

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Reconciled couple writing a dramatic love story together

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

User complaining told to 'meet someone in real life'

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Music scholarship brings life-changing opportunities

MUSIC TO HER EARS: Jade Clarke has been awarded a music scholarship from the Noosa Concert Band, which has helped open up new career prospects.

A music scholarship has changed a student's life forever

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Buderim Mountain Acerage

47 Orme Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 Tender

Spectacular North facing ocean views to Mudjimba Island, and beyond flood into virtually every room. Acclaimed Noosa architect Ken Robinson has not only optimised...

A PERFECT MATCH FOR THE INDEPENDENT, MODERN FAMILY

23 Potoroo Place, Burnside 4560

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

AUCTION SUNDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER ONSITE @ 11:00AM Private Inspections by appointment. Building Inspection Report completed. THIS GREAT BURNSIDE FAMILY HOME with...

Price Reduction ! Owner is Committed elsewhere

8 Palmway Close, Woombye 4559

House 3 2 Offers Over...

Spend less time on maintenance and more time on embracing life to the full, when you purchase this lowset Woombye charmer in a whisper-quiet cul-de-sac; easy care...

Dress Circle Location...Dreamy Views!

12 Binnea Street, Yaroomba 4573

House 4 3 1 Auction On Site...

Breathtaking ocean and hinterland views! Tri-level home in a dress circle pocket of Yaroomba on a low maintenance block. Perfect for family with teenage with...

COTTAGE BY THE LAKE

3 Morning Glory Drive, Cooroibah 4565

House 3 1 1 $465,000

This beautiful and elevated residence overlooks the foreshores of Lake Cooroibah. Enjoy the easy going life style in this wonderfully peaceful small lakeside...

Elderly Owners are Downsizing!

8 Dalzell Court, Burnside 4560

House 4 2 Offers in the High...

This impeccably presented home is ready to move in now! Nothing to spend on the home or garden, the pictures show it all. Just move in, relax on the balcony, enjoy...

Your Family&#39;s Vision for the Future Starts Here

20 Greenhaven Drive, Palmview 4553

House 4 2 2 $915,000

Straight out of an edition of Home Beautiful, 20 Greenhaven Drive is that private acreage oasis you have been searching for. From the moment you drive into the...

Sweet Serendipity - A Lakefront Surprise Never Offered Before

100 Albany Street, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Your motivation is the location, where water views and a lake front lifestyle don't get any closer than this. It's a lakefront lifestyle that dreams are made of, a...

Breeze on Brightwater

18/1 Hibbertia Street, Mountain Creek 4557

Unit 3 2 1 $375,000

Located in the absolute heart of Brightwater sits Breeze apartments. This self-contained apartment offers the ideal package for first time buyers, downsizes or...

Large, tranquil block with spectacular coastal views

37 Kookaburra Drive, Palmview 4553

Residential Land Large, tranquil block with spectacular coastal views a rare opportunity to take ... Offers over...

Large, tranquil block with spectacular coastal views a rare opportunity to take advantage of the prestigious elevated blocks in this development at an affordable...

Meet the man who fights to save our history

PRESERVING HISTORY: Architect Roger Todd, pictured at Caloundra Lighthouse, is an advocate for saving the region's post-war

Architect is fighting to keep iconic beach shacks

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

Surfers and tradies being pushed out of Coast by wealthy?

Surfer Gavin Miller has lived on the Coast for 25 years in beach shacks

Is it true the average Joe can no longer afford to live here?