Love comes back on course for Katy and Bertie

Katy Dixon and her long lost Berty the once lovesick swan with his family at home on the Noosa Springs lake.

THIS Noosa version of Swan Lake has at its heart a prince, called Bertie, whose love for his life's mate, Victoria, is shattered by another interloper.

Devastated after his love leaves him, Bertie runs away into the wilds leaving behind his heart-broken owner, Katy Dixon. Katy had bought Bertie and Victoria the black swans as signets in 2009 and hand-raised them on her property at Doonan where she quickly fell under their spell.

"Some years ago we built a lake at home and I thought I'd love to have swans I could watch,” she said.

They were so close to Katy, they would both waddle into her kitchen to be be fed and she loved their strong personalities.

"The girl flew off and brought this mate back, which was a bit strange because they're supposed to mate for life, and then there was three of them,” Katy said.

"They left again and left Bertie on his own and then just one day he disappeared.”

It seems he was sick of his life as a swan spurned

Katy is a regular golfer at Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort which has now provided her with a happy ending of sorts after four years without the love sick Bertie in her life.

"I'd always thought he must have flown to Lake Macdonald and then a few weeks ago I'm just playing at Noosa Springs and he came straight over at full speed.”

At first Katy thought the bird was was being protective and might be looking to attack, but then they both recognised each other.

"I just knew - it was this connection because I'd raised him from young.

"It was fantastic, it was just brilliant.”

Better still Bertie has found a new love at the Noosa Springs lakes, fathering two young cygnets there.

Katy has been back to the golf course to feed Bertie on a number of occasions.

"The other day he came over with the signets so that was nice.”