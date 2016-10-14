Luxury Noosa unit saved from "architectural anarchy”

ONE of Noosa's exclusive luxury living enclaves has been saved from "architectural anarchy” by a High Court decision over outside deck sizes which has ended a costly and drawn-out legal stoush.

According to John Mainwaring, the renowned Noosa architect who designed and lives part-time in the Viridian Noosa Residences, the challenge by ex-CEO of Theiss Martin Albrecht to the body corporate refusal has been "quite taxing”.

Mr Albrecht had sought to join up two outdoor decks on his luxury unit set in lush Noosa Hill bushland overlooking Laguna Bay but was knocked back.

"This case had been on for some 12 to 13 years before we completed the project,” Mr Mainwaring said.

"It's a genuine eco project, an appropriate project for Noosa.

"A part of the fine grain of the design was that we didn't want a lot of noise generated through the project.

"We were very conscious that the thing had to work as a permanent enclave as well as a tourist enclave.”

Mr Mainwaring said in designing Viridian he purposely reduced the capacity of the decks to take a lot of people.

"He wanted his big deck so he could sort of stand out there with his mates. The place wasn't designed for that.

"The crazy thing about all this is that if you don't have any money you don't get any justice.”

Mr Mainwaring said the High Court judgement, which saw costs estimated to be around $500,000 awarded against Mr Albrecht, was condemning of the Appeal Court finding.

He said this went from a body corporate commission to the QCAAT (Queensland Civil and Administrative Appeals Tribunal) to the Appeal Court and the High Court.

The High Court decided it was reasonable for the body corporate to refuse the joining of the decks.

One of Mr Mainwaring's Viridian neighbours Kjerulf Ainsworth, the son of pokies industry veteran Len Ainsworth, helped fund the legal battles to uphold the big deck ban.

"If we didn't have the generosity of the Ainsworth family to help us who knows what this place could have looked like,” Mr Mainwaring said.

"It might have been just decks.

"This guy was encouraging sort of everybody to sort of do what they wanted to do.

"It was a form of architectural anarchy,” he said.

Mr Albrecht could not be contacted for comment.