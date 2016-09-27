Major boost in interstate Noosa lovers

Beaches busy as crowds flock to Noosa for the School Holidays. (L-R) Crowd at Noosa Main Beach. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

INTERSTATE visitors make up 40% of the record 803,000 overnight domestic tourists in Noosa to the end of June.

Tourism Noosa Acting CEO Louise Terry was delighted with this 12.3% surge in numbers with the number of nights spent in Noosa increased more than 20% to 3.2 million, while spend rose 17% to $595 million.

With a record level of record international visitors Noosa has notched a combined tally of more than 2.2 million visitors for the year ending June 2016.

This is a 15% increase on the previous year. Total visitor nights rose 15% to more than 4 million , while total spend for the year, including day trip visitors, increased 23% to $831 million .

Ms Terry said Tourism Noosa had again conducted significant marketing campaigns interstate which has seen these visitors increasing the number of nights stays by 35% increase with a 43% jump in spend while in Noosa.

"We've had a consistent strategy to target the high-spending interstate markets over the past few years and it's clear that this focus has paid off," Ms Terry said.

"This was the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in domestic visitor numbers and nights which supports the positive feedback from many of our members," Ms Terry said.

Strong domestic growth here also complements positive growth for the Sunshine Coast and Queensland as a whole.

"We are constantly evolving and reviewing our strategies to ensure these positive outcomes are sustained into the future and continue to deliver benefits to Noosa's businesses and the local economy," Ms Terry said.

The figures are from the Tourism Research Australia's latest National Visitor Survey.