Making an arty stand for turtles

GREEN ART: Sunshine Beach State School students with their art that raises awareness of the impact our rubbish has on local sea creatures.

NOOSA'S push to be free of plastic bags was given the green light by Myrtle the Turtle and her creator, award-winning environmental artist and photographer Yanni, when they visited Sunshine Beach State School.

Myrtle is made entirely from rubbish Yanni collected on local beaches, and is a graphic symbol of how we are rubbishing our Noosa Biosphere.

Thanks to e-ARTh-ed, a group of environmental educators with a focus on bringing art and creativity to the issue of pollution, the students received eye-opening art lessons.

Yanni told of her passion for reducing the use of plastics in our environment.

Student Holly was amazed that Yanni picked up rubbish that had floated to Australia across the oceans from far away countries, while Beau made the decision to never drop any litter ever again.

"The children were amazed at the amount of plastic litter which Yanni collected from just their local beach,” a school spokeswoman said.

"They were quite shocked, actually. It made them think about their own habits with rubbish disposal but also made them think about the amount of unnecessary packaging that is available in all supermarkets and department stores.”

The children went on to create wonderful sculptures made from plastic milk cartons and plastic bags.

Kirsten, the mother of Chloe from Year One, said: "My daughter thoroughly enjoyed her art class experience. She came home with a beautiful fish she made from recycled plastic milk bottles which we now use as a coin dish.

"She came away with a better understanding about recycling and how our rubbish can injure and kill our precious wildlife.”