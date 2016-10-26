28°
Man killed in Noosaville motorcycle crash

amacpherson
Tessa Mapstone
and | 26th Oct 2016 11:21 AM Updated: 12:27 PM

LATEST: The usually quiet industrial street in Noosaville was transformed in to a scene of chaos following a fatal two-vehicle incident.

Paramedics performed CPR on the 53-year-old Sunshine Coast man for 20 minutes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses report hearing a loud bang and seeing flames come from a motorcycle.

The scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on Rene St.
The scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on Rene St.

Senior Seargent Matt Campbell said Police Forensics are investigating the incident and it's too early to confirm if speed played a role in the fatal crash.

"The investigation is still in the early stages, the road will be blocked for at least the next hour," Snr Sgt Campbell said.

Police praised the quick action of by standers, helping to extinguish the flames and attend to the motorcyclist. 

"I believe a member of the public may have involved themselves with extinguishing the fire.  

"Queensland Fire also attended and completely extinguished it, but we did receive assistance from a member of public which is good."  

A Rene St business owner reported hearing the motorcycle take off down the street, moments before the crash.   "We heard him come up the street," he said.

"We heard him scream, one of my guys said he heard the bang.

"The thing caught fire."  

The single occupant of the other vehicle was not injured.

 

UPDATE: A MAN has died in a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

CPR was conducted on the 53-year-old motorcycle rider, a Sunshine Coast man, for about 20 minutes, but he died at the scene. 

Police say the motorcycle and a car collided on Rene St, Noosaville about 11am, and the motorcycle caught fire. 

Early reports from Queensland Ambulance Service indicated the motorcycle rider suffered a head injury. 

The driver of the car involved in the crash, the sole occupant of that vehicle, was shaken but not injured. 

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. 

 

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a serious motorcycle crash, in which a rider has received a head injury. 

Three Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to Rene St, Noosaville about 11am. 

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has been called to the street.

Topics:  crash motorcycle noosaville

