Maths quirk sees David an author

4th Nov 2016 2:38 AM
St Andrew's Anglican College maths teacher David Rudkin.
St Andrew's Anglican College maths teacher David Rudkin.

BECOMING a children's picture book author never came into the early calculations of St Andrew's Anglican College maths teacher David Rudkin.

But the inspiration to write a rhyming story about a boy named Quirky Miller came after years of reading to his three young sons.

However it was not until David was on a bus full of Year 9s that the story came to him about a boy whose dragon-sized problem is solved by a dragon-sized heart.

"I decided on a plot and by the end of the day I had written seven verses,” David said.

"I had three boys under seven at the time and was reading them a lot of stories, many of which were attempting to use rhyme with varying degrees of success.

"I didn't have any preconceived ideas, I just sat down and decided I wanted my main character to be compassionate and intelligent with a little bit of magic.”

His main character, wonderfully illustrated by Nina Marie Rothfuss, can open a portal in his room that can take him anywhere. He can make a single wish each day as long as it is to help someone in great

need.

Quirky Miller was published last month by American Wee Creek Press and St Andrew's Anglican College will hold the official book launch on Friday, November 11 at 3.15pm.

For more information visit drudkin.wixsite.com/quirky- miller.

