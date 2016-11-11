30°
Meep's excellent Noosa adventure

amacpherson
| 11th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Goodbye Meep, you'll soon be reunited with your family.
TOY red panda Meep was scared, alone and wondering if he'd ever see his family again.

Meep's best friend, a young girl named Zoe from Melbourne, accidentally left him at Ivory Palms Resort in Noosaville after a family holiday in Noosa.

Frightened for the welfare of poor Meep, Zoe's father Boris Bulkin posted on the Noosa Community Notice Board on Facebook on November 1, asking if anyone would be willing to post Meep back home.

"Just wondering if anyone is willing to post a children's soft toy to Melbourne," Boris said.

"My daughter left it at Ivory Palms Resort. We're happy to reimburse the postage, of course."

The people of Noosa answered with a number of offers to help, and one woman named Melinda Morris came to the rescue.

"Hi Boris, I'm happy to help, am heading that way today," Melinda replied.

Not only did Melinda save Meep from the deepest depths of Ivory Palm's lost and found box, she took him on an adventure around Noosa.

"Meep is safe and well, he will go on a little 'tiki tour, he's thirsty," Melinda said - quickly followed by a picture of Meep with a cup of coffee.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Meep will remember Wednesday, November 2, as one of his most adventurous days of all.

Meep went grocery shopping with Melinda, devoured a piece of cake, met some cows in a paddock, helped with the dishes, and had a good night's sleep before catching a plane back to Melbourne.

By this time, Meep's adventures had attracted a lot of attention on the notice board, with a number of members commenting on how much fun Meep was having.

"How adorable, thanks for the laughs," said notice board member Annie Owens.

Jo-anne Clarke said "looks like he is having too much fun to go home."

After a good night's sleep, Meep said goodbye to his new friend Melinda, and off he went on a big jet plane, back to Victoria to be reunited with Boris and his daughter.

"Goodbye Meep, hope you enjoyed your short adventures!" Melinda said.

Zoe and Meep were reunited earlier this week, and Boris said he was extremely grateful to the Noosa community.

"The reunion was met with squeals of delight. Zoe couldn't find the words to express her joy," he said.

"If it takes a village to raise a child, this is a fine example of altruism and the benefits of connecting through social media."

"Well done," said one community board member Kirstin Harcourt.

"I remember only too well the importance of a special toy and it being lost or forgotten.

"Meep's adventure was fantastic."

