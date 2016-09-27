Melanie is eager for life and wants you to be too

FIT IT IN: Nutritionist Melanie Eager wants others to be inspired to exercise .

A POMONA woman has completed an incredible feat of running more than 200km from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast.

Nutritionist Melanie Eager ran for four days to raise money for charities U Can Survive and Farm Animal Rescue, finishing at Dreamworld on September8.

Melanie said it was her career as a wellness coach and her desire to inspire others around her that pushed her to follow through with the idea.

"I just wanted to set an example to people that if you want to do something and you set your mind to it, you can do anything,” she said.

"I'm a nutritional wellness coach. I motivate and encourage people to set goals, to get out there and to exercise and get healthy, and just to make the most of life.

"I'm being an example to others. If you want to run a marathon, run a half marathon, run a 5km, you should do that.”

Melanie, who only took up running in 2010, said she was never really interested in sport or physical activity when she was younger.

"I was the girl who was never picked for sporting teams in school,” she said.

"People think because I'm petite, I'm fit and I could run. The reality is that's not true. I couldn't even run for the bus when I was younger.”

Melanie said the hardest part about completing the challenge was overcoming the mental barriers faced while running.

"A massive part of it was mental, because you have to believe you can do it, to have that self-belief that you are going to do this no matter what,” Melanie said.

"I have a really strong determination streak in me and I just have to call on that. There was never an option for me to give up.”

Melanie hopes to inspire others with her conquest and is encouraging people to donate to the charities she raised money for.

"I hope I've inspired at least one person to go for a walk on the river or go for a run to improve their health.”

You can read more about Melanie's journey at www.eagerforlife.com.au and learn how to donate to Farm Animal Rescue and U Can Survive.