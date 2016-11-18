26°
Memorial wall is to Coast Guard rescue

Peter Gardiner | 18th Nov 2016 11:59 AM
WALL TRIBUTE: Coast Giard Noosa's David Gillies with the memorial wall that is helping raise valuable funds and give comfort to those who have lost loved ones.
WALL TRIBUTE: Coast Giard Noosa's David Gillies with the memorial wall that is helping raise valuable funds and give comfort to those who have lost loved ones.

ONE of Coast Guard Noosa's strongest funding lifelines is helping to raise $1.2 million in the next seven years for replacement of its main rescue vessel.

The Coast Guard's memorial wall overlooking the Noosa River at Munna Point is proving a popular place for special plaques that, while honouring the memory of those who have passed on, is also helping keep the rescue service afloat.

Coast Guard spokesman David Gillies said since the wall was built about 18 months ago, there had been a fantastic public response with almost 200 wall sites sold.

"Most of those, 60% or so, would be reserved sites for their future use, so it's going very well,” Mr Gillies said.

"That's had the knock-on effect of people seeing that and saying we'll get the ashes spread as well.”

For designated fees, the Coast Guard will head into the river or lakes or Laguna Bay to lay to rest the loved ones who have been cremated.

He said this had also triggered some bequests which went a long way to ensuring the group's immediate operational future.

The Coast Guard volunteers are facing the replacement of its biggest and most used vessel, the John Waddams, which is out of survey in about seven years.

"We need to buy a new one and it's going to cost $1.2 million. If we can fill the wall in that time that's a million (dollars),” Mr Gillies said.

He said this vessel was given to the Coast Guard by donor called John Waddams in his will.

The Coast Guard offers Noosa's only waterfront memorial site was built and to book space from the Coast Guard on 54743695.

