Mentor program connects talent

SMALL business and start-up owners now have easy access to experienced professional business mentors at affordable rates with this week's launch of Dulcie's Got Talent at the Dulcie Joe Co. co-working hub in Peregian Beach.

"The idea sparked from our Notnetworking nights,” said Dulcie Joe Co. founder Tess Lehman.

"We've been having these amazing evenings every two weeks where a group of awesome people who often struggle with regular networking get together and have great, open and inspiring chats about life and business.

"A common theme emerged that people felt isolated and needed help and support to believe in their business dreams and make them reality.

"A few of us are already mentors and got together and came up with this program.”

The program, which launched in just three weeks, puts experienced, friendly professionals together with small business owners or people wanting to create a business and makes great advice now at arm's reach.

The mentors provide advice in branding and marketing, social media, business planning, HR and leadership and personal development.

"We are thrilled with the response so far,” said Ms Lehman.

Mentoring sessions cost $40 and the program runs fortnightly on Wednesdays. Book at dulciejoeco.com.