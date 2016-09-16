Mercer shows no mercy at world titles to take out board

TRIFECTA: Jordan Mercer and her Aussie placegetters at the world lifesaving titles.

SURF LIFESAVING: Noosa Heads elite ironwoman Jordan Mercer claimed the board title at the national teams competition at the Lifesaving World Championships in the Netherlands on Monday, when Australia finished in second place overall.

After winning the board race the previous day, Mercer claimed the ski crown and joined Georgia Miller, Prue Davies and Melissa Cracroft-Wilson to win the open female taplin championship.

She posted on her Facebook page:

"Gold in the Open Women's Board at the Inter Club World Life Saving Championships.

"Sharing the podium with my JM Paddleboards teammates.

"Dani in 2nd and Lizzie 3rd. What a day!

"Stinking hot and as flat as a tack.

"Open women's World Board Race Champion.”

The Australian team ended ahead on the overall medal tally with 10 gold but was beaten by their main rival, New Zealand, for the championship title.

Australian coach Sunshine Coast's Danny Short said his team would be stronger and harder to beat in the future because of it.

"They left every ounce of energy out there, both in the pool and beach,” he said in a Surf Life Saving Australia release.

"The Australian youth team dominated the Lifesaving World Youth Championship.”

The highly-regarded Inter Club Team competition will be held during the next few days, when Mercer will attempt to win the coveted world ironwoman title.