Mixed shops 'the way ahead'

Peter Gardiner | 21st Oct 2016 10:45 AM
Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News
Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

THE Noosa Acres commercial hub in Noosaville has convinced the council to give it an inch or two by relaxing its closing time from 7pm to 8pm Fridays and Saturdays and cutting two hours off a proposed embargo for yoga and pilates classes.

The 10am to 3pm restriction on exercise classes in recommended approval conditions aimed to address parking capacity concerns, but the developer believes this threateneed the viability of the operation.

Mayor Tony Wellington moved successfully at Monday's committee meeting to impose an 11am to 2pm embargo instead, while councillors did not accept planning staff concerns about later trading and noise affecting neighbouring residents.

Councillors at the ordinary meeting were expected to unanimously endorse these conditions at the Gibson Rd lifestyle and garden centre.

While the application attracted four objections and a petition of support signed by 316 people, Cr Brian Stockwell is seriously worried about leaf blowers.

He said development objections included leaf blowers being used on the southern boundary every day from 7-7.30am.

The council staff report recommended a three-metre high acoustic fence to mitigate overall noise issues. But the councillor had another alternative for leaf blowers.

"This development is one that prides itself on sustainability. There is a sustainable form of a leaf blower, it's called a broom,” Cr Stockwell said.

"I'm serious. They are my pet hates.”

He said council should stipulate what type of equipment can be used before a certain hour.

Council CEO Brett de Chastel told the councillor he would be pleased to know that council was trialling electric leaf blowers in the workforce.

Cr Stockwell said yoga and pilates activities were going to be self-limiting because "if the carpark is full you're not going to pull in there”.

He said the challenge was to look at parking requirements and decide how council encourages the sort of commercial revitalisation Acres represented.

"To me, I'm willing to go on what the applicant has requested in terms of hours (of parking) and take the risk that at peak times of the year and peak times of the day, the yoga people are going to have to ride their pushbikes.”

Cr Wellington said the nature of retail was changing and this demanded that council became adaptable.

"Providing mixed services such as Acres is actually probably an earlier indicator of what retail is going to have to be thinking into the future,” he said.

"The day of the big shopping centre in western nations is dying. There are empty shopping centres across many western cultures now.”

Cr Ingrid Jackson said from her observations there were not a lot of noisy operations there. She suggested council consider the cafe being shut at 7pm and the shops allowed to stay open until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Noosa News

