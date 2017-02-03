32°
More local control on our waterways

Amber Macpherson | 3rd Feb 2017 7:00 AM
NOOSA Council should have more control over the Noosa River, according to Member for Noosa Glen Elmes who says he is putting pressure on the Queensland Government for the change.

Mr Elmes said he has written to Annastacia Palaszczuk to discuss options of bestowing more power to local governments.

"We need to, as a community, have a better say on what boats come on to the river, and how long they stay," he said.

"We've got the cleanest waterway in south east Queensland, we've also got the busiest waterway in south east Queensland.

"We've got to make it cleaner, we've got to make it safer, and it could be a real feather in the government's cap if they work with council and myself to set this authority, because it could be something they roll out in other waterways."

Mr Elmes said there are not enough maritime authorities on the northern end of the Sunshine Coast.

"Maritime safety are in Mooloolaba, Queensland Police are in Mooloolaba, Department of Fisheries have an office here, but they'll be in Mooloolaba.

"We can set up a ranger program through council where the rangers are trained to be on the river every day, making sure everyone does the right thing."

Topics:  control maritime safety queensland noosa noosa council noosa river waterways

