30°
News

Mother's plea: don't make me watch my daughter die

Amber Macpherson | 27th Jan 2017 7:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TEWANTIN mother has broken her silence about the benefits of medicinal marijuana after more than a decade of watching her daughter suffer catastrophic seizures.

Sue began administering cannabis oil to her daughter Jazz, 12, who has a rare acute epileptic condition called Dravet Syndrome, in the middle of last year.

"With what Jazz has, there's no known cure," Sue said.

"She was on four pretty heavy epileptic drugs, but still had seizures. A minimum seizure before for Jazz was 35 minutes.

"There would be days where she might have 12 big catatonic seizures during the night and day, so her whole day was wiped out.

"Then it'd take a couple of days to slowly recover from that, and then it'd start again. It's a very hard condition to control."

Sue said she had seen significant changes in her daughter's quality of life and she was coping better with day to day situations.

"There's big differences," she said.

"Overall she still has seizures, but definitely not nearly as many, and the length of them is reduced. They might only be a minute in the chronic stage now.

"We were having trouble getting her to eat. She's eating now, she actually has an appetite, and she's sleeping a lot better.

"We've had quite a few friends pass away from this condition and it's a drive to want to make your child be different."

Reader poll

Should people using cannabis oil be given amnesty from prosecution?

  • View Results

Sue said Jazz had been medically diagnosed with stunted growth and she had observed her suffering from a number of other side effects from taking strong epilepsy drugs.

Sue has cut Jazz's cocktail of heavy pharmaceutical medications down to a fraction of what it used to be since using medicinal cannabis.

Sue gets the medicinal cannabis from a health centre in Newcastle, New South Wales, which supplies families with the product illegally.

State legislation legalised access to medicinal cannabis late last year, but Sue said the amount of red tape required makes it near impossible.

"They've got to source the product from overseas, and it's a very, very lengthy process," Sue said.

"It's pretty much made to not work. I don't know of anyone that's succeeded."

Sue understands the risk of being caught, but it's a risk she's willing to take to see her daughter alive and healthy.

"I've had a few friends confronted by child services, and by the police, and that's nerve-wracking," Sue said.

"You've got to do what you've got to do to keep them as healthy as you can. And if you find something that works, that's what you've got to do."

Speaking through tears, Sue said the chance of Jazz dying suddenly was very real.

"There's a young girl I've known for years with a similar condition, she's 12, just like my daughter - her funeral is today (last Friday)," she said.

"Because Jazz's condition is so rare, it's a high risk for SUDEP (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy).

"Every seizure can take their life. I don't want to be that person.

"With not as many seizures, not as long, and an appetite, I see hope for her then. She might be the difference, she might be the one that gets through.

"Whereas before, I just felt like I was slowly killing her. I wasn't doing anything to help her."

Sunshine Coast medical marijuana advocate Bec Bridson has been campaigning for easier access to medical marijuana for families like Sue and Jazz.

She said she has liaised with authorities on the issue for years.

"I've been liaising with Queensland Health for two years. They asked for statements, records, evidence, and we did all of that," Ms Bridson said.

"But we're not asking permission any more. These kids haven't got months and months to wait. We know we're doing no harm."

Ms Bridson and Sue agree that if medicinal cannabis isn't easily accessible soon, bestowing amnesty to families using it would be the first step.

"Our doctors and our police and the front line staff, they're not the enemy - it's the government and the systems in power that's the enemy," Ms Bridson said.

"It's heartbreaking. It's either let innocent people suffer, or break the law and give them their life back."

Noosa News

Topics:  cannabis oil medicinal marijuana noosa

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Learn to be bushfire ready

Learn to be bushfire ready

An influx of enquiries has prompted the Doonan rural fire station to host a bushfire preparedness information evening next Saturday.

Bus snub just makes us sick

FAIR GO: Noosa MP Glen Elmes and Cr Ingrid Jackson want a better hospital bus deal for local residents.

Noosa misses out on extra services

Surfing Fest is a doggone smash

CANINE STOKE: Chris de Aboitiz and his four-legged surfing good buddies.

Surf fest goes to the dogs in the best way

Six times two makes for fun

SEEING DOUBLE: These six sets of twins have started Prep at Peregian Springs State School.

Double the delight for twins

Local Partners

Learn to be bushfire ready

An influx of enquiries has prompted the Doonan rural fire station to host a bushfire preparedness information evening next Saturday.

Locked up abroad memoirs revealed

TAKE A PAGE: Simonne Celestine with her book in the Shadow of the Acropolis.

Simonne Celestine publishes book In the Shadow of Acropolis

Plan your wedding at one-stop bridal showcase event

A previous Sunshine Coast Bridal Showcase at Novotel Twin Waters Resort's Wandiny Room.

Plan your wedding from top to toe at the next bridal showcase

Stock up on fresh ideas at the markets

The Caloundra Street Fair is a great way to spend your weekend.

Grab a gift, add to your decor and stock the fridge and pantry

Range groups hit the ground running for start of year

VARIED TALENTS: Lucie Burge and Dorothy Peall, members of The Blackall Range Visual Artists, which showcased their talents over the holidays.

Range community organisations regroup after the holidays

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

ACTOR John Hurt has died aged 77.

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge.

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season.

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Book review: To the Sea

To the Sea turns the tide of the mystery of a Tasmanian teenager's disappearance from macabre to mystical.

An eloquent and whimsical tale spanning generations

Married At First Sight overhauled for its fourth season

Cheryl shops for her wedding dress in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

New reality tv twist for tired show

From Alstonville to the red carpet of Hollywood

RISING STAR: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton is up for will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Teenager off to glittering awards night

'It's definitely an eye-opener': Coast lifeguards hit Bondi

NEW RECRUIT: Joel Bevilacqua followed his heart from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney, where he's joined the cast of Bondi Rescue.

Former Coast lifeguards join Bondi Rescue ranks

Buderim&#39;s Best Investment Opportunity

78/8 Starling Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 2 2 Contact Agent

Located in Buderim's master planned "Atrium" community, you can live the ultimate low maintenance lifestyle in resort-like surrounds, within walking distance to...

CHARACTER FILLED, COTTAGE STYLE HOME!!! VERY PRIVATE WITH BEAUTIFUL IN GROUND POOL!!!

70 Atkinson Road, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 1 2 $465,000

So private and peaceful, you will love this adorable home. Passing through the electric front gate into the 1012m2 yard with lovely gardens, you will feel totally...

An absolute MUST SEE!!

17 Coppabella Crescent, Mooloolaba 4557

House 5 3 2 Auction

Located in a quiet street in the heart of Mooloolaba, surrounded by waterfront properties, here is an opportunity to purchase this fantastic large family home. Set...

Charming House Full Of Character.

20 Ford Road, Mooloolah Valley 4553

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Secluded with no neighbours in sight, set on 2.5 acres with permanent bush reserve on your boundary, this character 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home represents a true...

Duplex Near the Beach!

2/7 Ramilles Street, Mount Coolum 4573

House 3 2 Auction

Duplex near the beach with no body corp fees. In a quiet street beachside of David Low Way, fully fenced with covered entertaining patios and private courtyard...

Nothing To Spend; Nothing To Do!

14 Bedford Circuit, Coes Creek 4560

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Only one year old, this stylish easy care home offers an amazing lifestyle in a popular family-friendly neighbourhood within walking distance to local schools...

2 bedroom unit with a private low maintenance yard

3/5 Karome Street, Pacific Paradise 4564

Unit 2 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the ever growing Pacific Paradise, this property is a must see for the astute investor or first home buyer. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has its own...

Effortless Elegance, Enviable Lifestyle!

5 Kookaburra Drive, Palmview 4553

House 5 3 Auction On Site...

This stunning custom designed family home, only a year old, sits in an elevated position on a fully fenced 2235m2 block in an exclusive neighbourhood surrounded by...

Zoned Medium Density, the opportunities are endless!

7 Briggs Street, Palmwoods 4555

House 3 2 Auction On Site...

With a little love and attention, the character and charm of this delightful home could really shine again â cute, cosy and within a short walking distance to...

THIS OPPORTUNITY IS LIKE THE SUNRISE, WAIT TOO LONG AND YOU&#39;LL MISS IT!!

92 Simba Road, West Woombye 4559

Residential Land Set in the increasingly popular suburb of West Woombye where acreage lots ... $425,000

Set in the increasingly popular suburb of West Woombye where acreage lots have become a rare commodity, this lovely 3.78 acre property presents a great opportunity...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Property link: Old owner to sell units in new development

'It's ironic I get the chance to resell it'

Live the Little Cove lifestyle

SAY the word Little Cove and people look up

Where to find the hot weekend auctions

PRIME POSITION: 36 Aroona Ave, Buddina, is open today from 9.30am, auction on site at 10am.

Confidence in the property market encourages unique listings

Family assists in sale

6 Musa Pl, Aroona.

Big home and with an even bigger view

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!