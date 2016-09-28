MP and Mayor tuck into 'meaty issues'

FISH was not on the menu but their state of health in the Noosa River was on the table during the latest "working lunch” meeting between Member for Noosa Glen Elmes and Mayor Tony Wellington.

And the pair 'salted' their discussion with the plight of our koalas, the need for buses down to the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the Mill Point historic site at Lake Cootharaba.

"One of the things we've been talking about is Noosa River and how the state and local government can forge those links to get better control over what's happening,” Mr Elmes said.

"I've been able to bring Glen up to speed with the fantastic projects that are under way through the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation,” Cr Wellington added.

This included the Bring the Fish Life project in the Noosa River, he said.

"There's a lot of focus on the Noosa River as a major asset and we want to ensure that it remains a healthy asset into the future.

"The Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation has a whole series of projects, from preventing silt from flowing through to Kin Kin catchment to installing new oyster reefs, to monitoring fish populations.

"All of this is going on right now,” Cr Wellington said.

"It's an opportunity, as I sit on the Biosphere Board, to talk to Glen about those sort of things...but also to talk our position to the State Government over a wide range of issues.”

The mayor added that Noosa's koalas were also "getting a good look in” during their consultations.

"We're looking into what can be done locally for the population we've got and make sure that we can put land aside,” Mr Elmes said.

"There is land here where we can, if necessary, translocate koalas.

" Koalas that would otherwise be euthanised have another chance at life.

"I think talking about those sorts of things and the river and Mill Point, it's the sort of things people expect Noosa to do,” Mr Elmes said.