MP's 10-year 'hit parade' in Noosa electorate

Ten years on since his election and Noosa MP Glen Elmes takes a look back at his time in office.

IF A week is a long time in politics that for incumbents can be fraught with suspense, then 10 years in office for Member for Noosa Glen Elmes could be worthy of an Alfred Hitchcock thriller.

The former radio station office boy marked last Friday's decade as Noosa's state MP by going to the premiere of Noosa Arts Theatre's production of The 39 Steps with his wife Lesleigh.

And while that drama is a spy-thriller, Mr Elmes, a former Newman government minister assisting the premier, has had to deal with the twists and turns of loyalty to C9oast party colleagues or backing his community over council de-amalgamation.

Mr Elmes said he always had a yen to get into politics and he joined the Liberal Party as a teenage commercial radio cadet in Mt Isa.

"I've had 34 years in commercial radio and I've been very, very lucky that I've never had a day out of work - sometimes that was more by good fortune than planning,” he said.

"I was able to go from an office boy at a Brisbane radio station to running groups of radio stations.”

He stood unsuccessfully in 2004 but was elected to the seat on September 9, 2006.

The forced council amalgamation into Sunshine Coast Regional Council hit Noosa like a tonne of bricks in 2008.

Mr Elmes rates his greatest big-picture achievement in office - apart from the millions of dollars in road upgrades achieved in Noosa - as playing his part in the council de-amalgamation.

"I had to handle the political side of it,” he said.

"I knew if I couldn't deliver it, I was gone (politically) for all money.”

He said the move was opposed by other Sunshine Coast MPs and "I burnt all my political capital and more” to ensure that every new LNP leader signed on to allowing the people of Noosa to have a say on winning back their local government autonomy.

He said since the regional council split, the new Noosa Council had "gone from strength to strength”.

However, Mr Elmes said his greatest satisfaction was when he could assist everyday people who had "fallen through the cracks of government policy”, helping them gain access to something like an urgent medical operation.

Looking ahead, Mr Elmes' aim has been to secure the future funding of the privately operated Noosa Hospital, with the original 20-year deal with Ramsay Health Care set to expire in June 2020.

"There's a lot of work that needs to be done to bring (the hospital facilities) to scratch and then there's all the expansion that Ramsay wants to do,” he said.

"From talking to senior members of Ramsay, if they get the opportunity to do what they want to do, there's at least another 100 jobs - well-paid, secure, long-term jobs - that will go to that hospital.”

Mr Elmes said there were currently about 400 jobs.

"(The LNP has) put a plan in place but I've talked just recently as last week to the Health Minister,” he said.

"We're getting closer to Labor coming out with a position as well. I know from talking to the minister that he's of the same mind as me.

"There may be some argy bargy at the edges, but the thing that is so important to me is that regardless of who forms the next government, Labor or LNP, the future of the hospital is guaranteed.

"We will have two agreements - one from my side, one from Labor - sitting side by side at the next election campaign.

"That's just so important.”

Mr Elmes said his other priority was getting state funding for the duplication of Beckmans Rd.