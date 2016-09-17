Music scholarship brings life-changing opportunities

MUSIC TO HER EARS: Jade Clarke has been awarded a music scholarship from the Noosa Concert Band, which has helped open up new career prospects.

A NOOSA District student has been given a life-changing opportunity thanks to the Noosa Concert Band.

Senior high school student Jade Clarke was awarded the first music scholarship from the Noosa Concert Band last month to foster her musical and performance skills.

Jade, a saxophone and baritone saxophone player, will now benefit from regular professional lessons and paid tuition fees, regular practice and performance opportunities, as well as mentoring from the band's experienced players.

Jade's mother Sally Clarke said the scholarship, funded entirely by the concert band, had completely changed Jade's career prospects as she is now determined to pursue music.

"It's actually changed what she wants to do when she grows up,” Sally said.

"She was going to do physiotherapy, but now she really wants to stick with music.

"She will probably either go to the Conservatorium of Music or study music and become a music teacher.”

Sally said free lessons and mentoring had given Jade opportunities her family would not have been able to finance.

"We couldn't afford to give Jade lessons. They will pay for her exams as well, which we could not afford to do,” Sally said.

"She already showed that she was very talented. The lessons give Jade the discipline that she needs to become really good.”

Sally said the scholarship showed the Noosa Concert Band was committed to fostering musical talent in the next generation and Jade was now very excited for the future.

"They actually see and invest the money back into that younger generation - it's just a really nice initiative,” Sally said.

"It is just all about investing in that next generation and getting them to be passionate about music and giving them a voice.

"(Jade) really loves music. I think she's got a really good attitude to her music, she's very dedicated to it.

"She gets a lot of joy out of it.”

The band is looking for other promising young musicians to benefit from the scholarship program started by band director Liz Druitt.

To get in contact, call Paul Ritchie on 0412737147 or Pamela Wright on 0438739844.