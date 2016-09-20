NBA legend set to shoot into Noosa

NOOSA basketball players and coaches have an amazing opportunity to learn from some of the top names in basketball when American National Basketball Association (NBA) coaches visit Good Shepherd Lutheran College today for a coaching clinic.

Shawn Sykes of Step by Step Basketball is bringing out two coaches, Phil Handy - development/assistance Coach Cleveland Cavaliers (current NBA Champions) and Derek Fisher - former head coach of the New York Nicks, to Good Shepherd for junior and senior training clinics, coaches Q & A and motivational speech to compliment the College's basketball program.

These two coaches' resumes read like the who's who of American basketball and should excite any local basketballer.

Their coaching credentials are off the hook and any coach aspiring to greatness can certainly glean valuable information from the clinic.

Former NBA professional Handy, who is the current Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was previously Director of Player Development with the LA Lakers.

Handy has personally trained Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Kyrie Irving and other top level NBA players.

Derek Fisher played professionally in the NBA for 18 seasons.

He won five NBA championships with the Lakers alongside the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal and also served as president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

Now Noosa locals have an opportunity to catch a fast break from these two greats of the game when they visit on September 20.

The day is planned with separate coaching clinics for junior and senior players, then two hour coach's clinic for accredited school and club coaches.

Also included in the motivational speeches session will be a number of raffles including a signed NBA jersey.

The cost for the Player Coaching Clinic is $50 per player.

The cost for the Coaches Clinic and Q & A is $149 per coach.

Both of these prices include entry to the evening speech.

The evening motivational speech is available on its own for adults $35, children (ages 6-11) $10 and children (ages 12-18) $20 and there are currently 20 free family passes available to the motivational speech.

The event is sponsored by Sanki Australia Pty Ltd and Ionos Petroleum Solutions.