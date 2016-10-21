NBN set to arrive ahead of schedule

THE NBN fibre to node installation in Noosa will start this year ahead of schedule.

In the lead in to Christmas NBN spokesman Michael Moore told the ABC Coast FM the NBN would be looking to start work to connect 19,000 homes and businesses in the region including Tewantin, Marcus Beach, Castaways Beach, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Noosa Heads.

"In Noosa we were'nt due to start work there until next year, but apparently that's coming forward," Mr Moore said.

He was quizzed by ABC presenter Rob Blackmore who has been connected to the fixed wireless NBN on the Coast and has received no faster internet speed and at times it was slower.

Mr Moore said NBN fixed wireless users should be able to access speeds of at least 25 megabytes per second download and some service providers selling 50 mps.

Mr Blackmore said his provider said his area did not have high speed access and that he was able to only access 10 mps to 15 mps.

Mr Moore said with roll outs there are teething problems from time to time and he was going to look into this. He said fibre to the node was fairly quick to roll out with an average time of nine months from the start of construction to a service being available.

"Because we're using the existing copper network from the node, we don't have to dig up as many footpaths or driveways."

He said within the Sunshine Coast and Noosa Shire there are about 12 NBN towers that have been approved.

"A lot of are already in operation," he said.