New business booster

NOOSA'S economic fate could be steered in part by a strategic new appointment at council.

Newly appointed economic development manager Anthony Dow will join senior economic development officer Carolyn Bullen to provide business support as well as champion economic development.

CEO Brett de Chastel said his appointment would help council do more to grow the local economy and help deliver its economic development plan

Mayor Tony Wellington said the new plan calls for a greater focus on, and investment in, economic development and business support resources.

"One of our expanded economic development team's goals will be to provide the business community with a concierge-type service, to make it easier for them to deal with Council.

"Council is committed to working with the business community to build a more dynamic and resilient economy for generations to come.

"Our Economic Development team will work with businesses to form new partnerships and networks that strengthen our economy and provide high-value employment opportunities for the future,” Cr Wellington said.

Mr de Chastel said Mr Gow brings private and public sector experience to this new position, as well as knowledge and skills from similar roles in New South Wales, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

"He is also a local resident and well known in the community having held previous economic and business development roles in the region,” Mr de Chastel said.

Ms Bullen, led the development of council's plan, the #NoosaConnects business networking event and the new business assistance guide.

"Anthony and Carolyn will work together to build on council's recent achievements, including the successful application for government funding to improve mobile phone coverage.”