30°
News

New degree for future stage stars

8th Oct 2016 2:00 PM
USC: Zen Zen Zo Physical Theatre's Lynne Bradley will head up a postgraduate performing arts degree .
USC: Zen Zen Zo Physical Theatre's Lynne Bradley will head up a postgraduate performing arts degree . contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UNIVERSITY of the Sunshine Coast is set to introduce a new postgraduate Performing Arts degree, led by the founder of the award- winning Zen Zen Zo Physical Theatre.

The one-year degree will be taught from USC's study hub at Noosa, with many classes taking place in the professional theatre spaces in the precinct.

To start in semester one next year, the USC Master of Professional Practice (Performing Arts) will provide emerging and established artists with the skills and knowledge to forge sustainable careers in the professional performing arts industry.

The program will be co-ordinated by award- winning actor-trainer Lynne Bradley, best known for founding the internationally renowned Zen Zen Zo performance centre.

The one-year degree will include a series of intensive training units in acting, physical theatre, directing, devising, producing, auditioning and administration.

USC drama lecturer Dr Jo Loth said Ms Bradley's appointment as program co-ordinator would give students a unique opportunity to learn from an industry leader.

"This intensive degree bridges the gap between artistic pursuits and academic study, and will help artists 'future-proof' their career,” Dr Loth said.

"We'll be honing students' artistic skills through courses in physical theatre, acting and directing, but also teaching the practical skills necessary for a successful, long-term career as a performer.

"Having those career planning, business and administrative skills, such as grant writing, can really be the make or break for many performers.”

For more information about the course, go to www.usc.edu.au/learn.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New degree for future stage stars

New degree for future stage stars

USC is set to introduce a new postgraduate Performing Arts degree, led by the founder of the award-winning Zen Zen Zo Physical Theatre.

Top aussie acts star in Originals Festival line-up

DROP THE BASS: The Living End will headline a superb line-up of acts at the Originals Music Festival.

THE Originals Music Festival is back next month.

Sunshine Hospice board under fire

The palliative care hospice at Doonan closed its doors in November 2015.

Complaints against Sunshine Hospice lodged

Jess Whoo breaks new ground as catwalk model

MODEL MATERIAL: Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Noosa drag queen to smash gender roles at SC Fashion Festival

Local Partners

New degree for future stage stars

USC is set to introduce a new postgraduate Performing Arts degree, led by the founder of the award-winning Zen Zen Zo Physical Theatre.

Goannas a gift for film winners

'NIFF'TY AWARD: Noosa artist Ellen Appleby with the specially-designed awards for next month's Noosa International Film Festival.

Hand-made goannas will be presented to short film winners

Top aussie acts star in Originals Festival line-up

DROP THE BASS: The Living End will headline a superb line-up of acts at the Originals Music Festival.

THE Originals Music Festival is back next month.

Sunshine Hospice board under fire

The palliative care hospice at Doonan closed its doors in November 2015.

Complaints against Sunshine Hospice lodged

Jess Whoo breaks new ground as catwalk model

MODEL MATERIAL: Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Noosa drag queen to smash gender roles at SC Fashion Festival

Noosa's Jake Friend makes NRL cut

News

Former Noosa Pirates player named as part of National Australia Team

Australia's top climber to share tales of Everest

EXTREME: Mountaineer Andrew Lock will speak at a charity event on Sunday in Marcoola to help raise money for the Australian Himalayan Foundation.

AUSTRALIA'S greatest mountaineer to speak on Sunday

Renew your dog's rego and avoid fine

Dog's life: Working dogs, together with cats, will have to be registered for the first time from September.

Dog owners have 11 days to register their dogs or face a $243 fine

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world but also wanted the last say in case she did not make it back down Mt Everest alive.

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Matthew Le Nevez plays Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock. Supplied by Channel 10.

MATT Le Nevez portrays Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's biopic

Sunday Folk free concert has cream of local performers

RENOWNED MUSO: David Flower becomes another one of the Sunday Folk entertainers.

The Lind, Nambour, presents the Sunday Folk free concert.

John Williamson show a salute to Aussie culture

PART OF OUR CULTURE: John Williamson plays The Events Centre, Caloundrsa, tonight.

John Williamson brings his distinctive Aussie music to Caloundra.

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Poster art delivers the Woodford theme

Poster art tells a story of what patrons can expect at the 2016 Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford reveals its 2016 theme in a poster

10 things you should do on the Coast this weekend

COLOURFUL: Sue Dingle's Cottage will feature in the Cottage Mixed and Multi Media Art Group display.

Surf films, drive-in movies, Gemfest and much, much more

Real Character Home with Forest Backdrop + Shed

90 Cogill Road, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 3 $470,000

Set against your own personal forest backdrop, you will be in tranquil heaven every morning waking up in this home. Split level living with the master bedroom...

Large Family or Looking to Retire in Style

14 Oak Grove Way, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 $627,000

Feel the excitement build as you drive down this quiet lakefront street, we know you have been craving for more space, searching for a house for your children or...

Move in Now!

1 and 2/16 Corner Ferguson and Bretz Street, Buderim 4556 ...

3 2 2 Contact Agent

Created by HIA award winning builders - Majestic Developments, this new duplex on the corner of Ferguson and Bretz Street, has been designed to make the most of...

Create a Life You Don&#39;t Need a Holiday From...

137/19B Wirraway Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 3 2 2 $530,000

How would you like the convenience of living in a luxurious resort? With fantastic amenities including a lap pool, a tropical lagoon pool, BBQ areas and a gym, or...

Only 1 remaining* So be Quick! Last 3 bedroom available.

2/29 Indooroopilly Road, Taringa 4068

Apartment 3 2 2 Contact Agent

The last standing 3 bedroom apartment available! Get in quick and secure this amazing apartment! Are you looking to downsize? A quality investment? Maybe the...

OPULENT COASTAL LIVING

104 Sunbird Chase, Parrearra 4575

House 5 3 3 Forthcoming...

Boasting a glorious 20m canal frontage with a sought after north facing location, this architecturally designed home in The Quays precinct ticks all the boxes for...

THE ULTIMATE WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITY

8 Delisser Place, Pelican Waters 4551

Residential Land - This 1459sqm property is arguably the best vacant ocean access waterfront ... By Negotiation

- This 1459sqm property is arguably the best vacant ocean access waterfront allotment on the Sunshine Coast - With an approximate 68m north-east water frontage and...

Classic Buderim on Cottman

9 Cottman Street, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 1 $720,000

Position with prestige and potential - a rare opportunity to buy into one of Buderim's most cherished streets and make the most of living on top. Very much the...

In All Its Original and Magnificent Glory

12 Vaughan Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

House 5 2 2 Auction 19...

Still boasting most of the original features which are very serviceable and don't need replacing unless your taste requires, homes of this nature were obviously...

Single Level, Private and Convenient

16/11-21 Lakeshore Avenue, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 5 November...

Let's admit it, it's not easy to find a single level three bedroom villa/townhouse in a convenient location. Spacious and well laid out, this amazing opportunity...

All you need to know about keeping your home cool

WORKING: Ben Petersen of Buderim Air installing air conditioners ahead of summer.

Home owners: How to keep your house cool this summer

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

20 developments still to go under old planning schemes

FLASHBACK: Coolum Industrial Estate, 1 Quanda Road, Coolum Beach, in 2012.

Still plenty of proposals to assess under outdated planning scheme