New degree for future stage stars

UNIVERSITY of the Sunshine Coast is set to introduce a new postgraduate Performing Arts degree, led by the founder of the award- winning Zen Zen Zo Physical Theatre.

The one-year degree will be taught from USC's study hub at Noosa, with many classes taking place in the professional theatre spaces in the precinct.

To start in semester one next year, the USC Master of Professional Practice (Performing Arts) will provide emerging and established artists with the skills and knowledge to forge sustainable careers in the professional performing arts industry.

The program will be co-ordinated by award- winning actor-trainer Lynne Bradley, best known for founding the internationally renowned Zen Zen Zo performance centre.

The one-year degree will include a series of intensive training units in acting, physical theatre, directing, devising, producing, auditioning and administration.

USC drama lecturer Dr Jo Loth said Ms Bradley's appointment as program co-ordinator would give students a unique opportunity to learn from an industry leader.

"This intensive degree bridges the gap between artistic pursuits and academic study, and will help artists 'future-proof' their career,” Dr Loth said.

"We'll be honing students' artistic skills through courses in physical theatre, acting and directing, but also teaching the practical skills necessary for a successful, long-term career as a performer.

"Having those career planning, business and administrative skills, such as grant writing, can really be the make or break for many performers.”

For more information about the course, go to www.usc.edu.au/learn.