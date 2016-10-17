28°
News

New laws enable longer open times

17th Oct 2016 9:57 AM
HOURS EXTENDED: Shoppers can now shop for longer in Noosa as of December.
HOURS EXTENDED: Shoppers can now shop for longer in Noosa as of December.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A GROUNDBREAKING ruling means shops in south-east Queensland will be able to open longer on Saturdays, as late as 9pm.

The Queensland Industrial Relations Commission decision means shops from the New South Wales border north to Noosa will be able to open from 7am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, from December.

The National Retail Association had fought for the changes for seven areas in south-east Queensland.

Its chief executive officer Dominique Lamb said she hoped a review of the relevant laws by Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace would see the changes extended to the rest of Queensland.

She said the changes would result in a $100 million boost to the Queensland economy.

"This is a great day for Queensland retail businesses, large and small, a great day for the people who work in those businesses and a great day for busy consumers.”

The decision is good news for Noosa shoppers.

Tell us on Facebook what stores you'd like to see open longer.

Noosa News

Topics:  noosa queensland industrial relations commission shoppers

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New laws enable longer open times

New laws enable longer open times

A GROUNDBREAKING ruling just handed down means shops in south-east Queensland will be able to open longer on Saturdays, as late as 9pm.

Flourishes of princely excess

ESCAPE: Ornamental park at Worlitz.

English garden expert hits Noosa

Second wave of festival success

STOKED: Amelia Shaw with NSFF volunteer Jamie.

Noosa celebrated surfing with three nights of film, art and music.

School trip a whole new world

NEW EXPEREINCES: Year 5 and 6 students from the Torres Strait Islands on their visit to Noosa.

A group of students have gone on a very important trip

Local Partners

New laws enable longer open times

A GROUNDBREAKING ruling just handed down means shops in south-east Queensland will be able to open longer on Saturdays, as late as 9pm.

Digging up Kin Kin school's memories

OLD SCHOOL WAY: Horsing around on the way to Kin Kin State School.

Kin Kin goes back to school

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Wind settles for a busy weekend of events

HOPEFUL: Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta organiser Kerry Peed had to postpone the race yesterday morning due to strong winds, but said the weather should be "brilliant” today.

Wind settles for a busy weekend of events

ON STAGE: Being organised is hard the world over

STAGE TROUPERS: Lindley Moon, Carol Burls and Rita Walker.

"Can Lindley change her Herb Garden appearance to December 4?

Early bird sales set records for this must-see annual festival

Early bird sales set records for this must-see annual...

WHERE could you expect to find Paul Kelly, Bob Hawke, Die Roten Punkte and Jerron 'Blind Boy' Paxton on the same program?

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil, Orpheus Omega, and Flynn Effect hit the stage at Max Watts in Brisbane under Destroy All LInes touring.

Lacuna Coil's first headline tour a super success

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Make Your Dream a Reality!

3 Paradise Place, Nambour 4560

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Tucked away in a private position at the end of a small, quiet cul-de-sac with established homes, is this north facing block on 1374m2, elevated with pleasant...

Idyllic Lifestyle Retreat!

59 Hutton Road, Kiamba 4560

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Tucked away in an exclusive gated enclave is this easy care lifestyle home on a glorious 3360m2 block on the shores of Wappa Falls Damâ¦pure bliss, serene and...

Relocate To Perfection And Bring The Caravan!

3 Davey Street, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 2 Auction Onsite...

Located in the highly sought after 'Cutters Ridge Estate' in Bli Bli, this stylish family home, built in 2015 offers an easy care Sunshine Coast lifestyle just...

Inspired Design Commands Attention!

161 Grandview Drive, Yaroomba 4573

House 3 2 $795,000

This striking much-admired home designed by multi-award winning, highly acclaimed Architect Gabriel Poole located in a dress circle pocket of Yaroomba, embodies...

Enjoy The Finer Things In Life!

26 Kite Street, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 Buyer's in the...

You deserve this lifestyle! Looking for that property to 'show off' to your family and friends? This MUST be on the top of your 'to view' list for those who like...

Make No Mistake, This Must Be Sold Next Saturday

10 Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction Onsite...

Positioned on top of Buderim on a level 809m2 fully fenced block, this partially renovated family home could be completed to perfection, and the addition of a...

Price Reduction! Secure This Amazing Home Now!

131 Carter Road, Nambour 4560

House 3 1 $349,000

This charming post-war timber home, filled with character and warmth, is a classic example of this vintage's timeless appeal; framed by lush well-established...

Acreage Value. Prime Position

92-96 River Gum Drive, Diddillibah 4559

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

*Inspection By Appointment Available* Tucked away in a coveted cul-de-sac in a dress circle Diddillibah location is this tightly held timber home on nearly two...

Deceased Estate â Beachside Living

54 Kawanna Street, Mudjimba 4564

House 3 2 2 Auction On Site...

Deceased Estate Renovator! Solid double storey home, one street back from the beach. Ideal for family with the 607 sqm low maintenance block. Offered for the first...

Supersized Family Living Inside &amp; Out!

3 Upper Rosemount Road, Rosemount 4560

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

For the family that is seeking heaps of room to work, rest, play and store all your possessions big and small, this truly fabulous home in a dress circle pocket of...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide