New laws enable longer open times

A GROUNDBREAKING ruling means shops in south-east Queensland will be able to open longer on Saturdays, as late as 9pm.

The Queensland Industrial Relations Commission decision means shops from the New South Wales border north to Noosa will be able to open from 7am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, from December.

The National Retail Association had fought for the changes for seven areas in south-east Queensland.

Its chief executive officer Dominique Lamb said she hoped a review of the relevant laws by Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace would see the changes extended to the rest of Queensland.

She said the changes would result in a $100 million boost to the Queensland economy.

"This is a great day for Queensland retail businesses, large and small, a great day for the people who work in those businesses and a great day for busy consumers.”

The decision is good news for Noosa shoppers.

