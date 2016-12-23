New political test for Nicklin pollie

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party is not yet challenging in the state seat of Noosa as the contest for the next election shapes up to be a stoush between sitting member Glen Elmes of the LNP and the Greens candidate Joe Shlegeris.

However the Queensland Speaker of parliament and Member for Nicklin Peter Wellington, who has supported the Labor Government to hold on to power, will face a resurgent Once Nation challenge from Steven Ford.

Nicklin takes in areas of the Noosa hinterland including Cooroy.

Mr Ford was one of three One Nation candidates announced on the Sunshine Coast alongside Tracey Bell-Henselin, who will challenge the LNP's Andrew Powell for Glass House, and Red Jones will take on the LNP's Mark McArdle for the seat of Caloundra.

Despite plans for One Nation to run candidates in all seats across the Sunshine Coast, except Buderim, only these three were revealed when the party announced its 36 candidates for Queensland Sunday afternoon. Jim Savage, who was elected chair of the Mature Australia Party only four months ago, has now been revealed as One Nation's Queensland campaign manager.

Mr Savage, who has lived on the Sunshine Coast for years, has also been confirmed as the candidate for Lockyer. The Noosa News contacted One Nation's Brisbane head office this week and was told that Mr Savage should be able to supply more information on Mr Ford, but has not replied.

ABC election expert Antony Green said former Maroochy Shire Councillor Peter Wellington defeated the LNP's Neil Turner in 1998 with the help of Labor and One Nation preferences.

Mr Green said Mr Wellington's first vote in parliament after the 1998 election was to decide who would form government after One Nation's rise back then had left Labor one seat short of a majority.