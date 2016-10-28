28°
New sport lands bid

Bill Hoffman | 28th Oct 2016 3:37 PM
Making a stand for Peregian Springs community - more than 500 people demand to the local golf club is saved from further development.
DEVELOPER Aveo's attempts to convert another land parcel from sport and recreation to residential housing will be fought by the newly-formed Peregian Springs Residents Association.

The association's management committee will also investigate a call by Peregian Springs resident and former Fairfax MP Alex Somlyay for Sunshine Coast Council to resume the golf course land "in order to preserve the intent and integrity of the master plan for the estate and that the council operate the golf course as a public course, making golf more affordable to the community”.

The association was formed on October 15 after a loose coalition of residents had successfully fought off an earlier attempt by Aveo to have golf course land converted from sport and recreation to enable housing development.

Aveo withdrew that application after it was recommended for refusal by council planning staff in August but before a meeting of residents at which the 450 in attendance unanimously rejected any rezoning of Sport and Recreation land in Peregian Springs.

A statement by Aveo presented to the meeting of residents said it had no intent to seek further golf course rezonings or to resubmit those it had withdrawn.

Its latest application follows a successful boundary realignment in February which placed around 1600sqm of golf course land zoned sport and recreation inside a residential land parcel.

The parcel retains its sport/recreation zoning.

Aveo has made clear its public commitment did not extend to land that no longer formed part of the golf course.

Town planner Pamela Davidson, of Innovative Planning Solutions, has prepared a formal submission on behalf of the residents' association which opposes the rezoning application, saying there was "absolutely nothing” in the new application to support a change.

