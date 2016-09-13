Next generation still loves the show

SIDESHOW FUN: Josephine and Edith Winters can't wait to smash things with their inflatable spike ball.

FAMILIES were the main drawcard to the Noosa Show, with thousands of children and parents enjoying all the Noosa Show had to offer.

There was plenty of activities for the young ones, with a petting zoo, show bags, rides and junior competitions.

The farm animal petting zoo was full of baby animals to pat and to purchase and had bottle feeding demonstrations twice a day.

A family from Melbourne said they were having a great day watching the animals compete.

"The kids are really enjoying it. It's good that you can get up close to the ring and watch,” Richard Ogilvie said.

"They've got ride withdrawals though. They really want to get on some of the rides but we'll let them do that later.

"It's a typical country show, it's a really good experience for them.”

Parents and adults also had their fair share of the fun, with cooking demonstrations, classic cars, a bar, live music, thrill rides and more.

The Honky Tonk rodeo was exhilarating for all, with professional and amateur riders trying their luck on some fired up bulls.